In Photos: India celebrates 73rd Republic Day amid Covid crisis

India on Wednesday is observing its 73rd Republic Day. Multiple programmes have been lined up on the occasion. The iconic parade at the Rajpath in Delhi, which will display the country's military valour, culture and innovations in various fields, is set to begin at 10.30am. This is the second straight year that Republic Day is being observed amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The celebrations in Delhi started with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the National War Memorial where he paid tributes to those who laid down their lives. The parade at Rajpath has started with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute. It is being led by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra.

In view of the Covid-19, only 12 of the total 21 tableaux will be put on display.

Gave their today for our tomorrow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to fallen heroes at the National War Memorial, New Delhi. (PIB)

The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Pakistani Army exchange sweets and greetings at the Attari-Wagah border. (ANI)

President Ram Nath Kovind leaves Rashtrapati Bhawan. Kovind will now head towards Rajpath. (PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind have arrived at the Rajpath. (ANI)

The 21-Gun Salute presented by Ceremonial Battery of 871 Field Regiment. (ANI)

Jammu and Kashmir Police's Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Babu Ram conferred with Ashok Chakra posthumously. His wife Rina Rani son Manik received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind. (ANI)

Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra leading the Republic Day parade at Rajpath, New Delhi. (ANI)

61 Cavalry, the first contingent of the parade at Rajpath. It is the only serving active Horse Cavalry Regiment across the world. (ANI)

Rajpath Parade: The Rajput Regiment is the first marching contingent. It is being led by Lieutenant Varun Pratap Singh (17 Rajput Regiment). (PIB)

Donning the Indian Army's new combat uniform, the elite Parachute Regiment presents its unique march at Rajpath. The contingent is being led by Major Vishesh.(PIB)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON