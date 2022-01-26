In Photos: India celebrates 73rd Republic Day amid Covid crisis

India on Wednesday is observing its 73rd Republic Day. Multiple programmes have been lined up on the occasion. The iconic parade at the Rajpath in Delhi, which will display the country's military valour, culture and innovations in various fields, is set to begin at 10.30am. This is the second straight year that Republic Day is being observed amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
The celebrations in Delhi started with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the National War Memorial where he paid tributes to those who laid down their lives. The parade at Rajpath has started with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute. It is being led by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra.
In view of the Covid-19, only 12 of the total 21 tableaux will be put on display.