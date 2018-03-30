India: Today’s news in pictures
Mar 30, 2018 17:33 IST
Students protest against the CBSE decision to hold re-examination after paper leaks, near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Jharkhand Police detained at least six students and a coaching centre owner in Chatra in connection with the Class 10 mathematics paper leak today. The probe points to an inter-state racket, as the group allegedly received the question paper from New Delhi and Bihar on WhatsApp and sold it to students. (Anushree Fadnavis / HT Photo)
A procession from Sacred Heart Church, Santacruz West to St. Charles Convent, Vakola in Mumbai re-enacts Jesus Christ’s crucifixion on the occasion of Good Friday. (Satyabrat Tripathy / HT Photo)
Union human resource development minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday asked engineering students to develop a distribution system that could prevent the leak of question papers as outrage mounted over the CBSE’s decision to re-conduct Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics exams after the tests were circulated on social media. (Raj K Raj / HT File)
Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah visited Suttur math Seer Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji during his two-day tour to Karnataka, ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections. Shah on Friday said if his party came to power in Karnataka, it would catch hold of murderers of his party activists even if they hide in the abyss. (PTI)
AIADMK leaders protest demanding constitution of Cauvery Management Board during the budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi. DMK leader MK Stalin asked chief minister K Palaniswami to convene a meeting of his cabinet and pass a resolution condemning the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Cauvery issue. (Arvind Yadav / HT File)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a gathering at Kavi Nagar Ramlila ground in Ghaziabad on Friday. Adityanath inaugurated the longest elevated road in the country in Ghaziabad. The six-lane road is approximately 10 kilometres-long, built on 227 single pillars and connects UP Gate to Rajnagar Extension. (PTI)
