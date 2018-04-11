 Photos: Making traditional washi paper in Japan | lifestyle | photos | Hindustan Times
Photos: Making traditional washi paper in Japan

Apr 11, 2018 12:01 IST
Washi is a traditionally handmade Japanese paper that uses stands from three plants to create sheets known for their textures, warmth and absorption. Inscribed on UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list, washi paper finds uses in everyday things like clothing, art, printing and décor, to religious rituals and creating statues of Buddha. Hisako Uchimura’s workshop in Saitma prefecture, is one of seven nationally registered workshops that can make this uniquely adored paper.

