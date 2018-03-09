In Photos: The glory of spring in Chandigarh
Mar 09, 2018 17:18 IST
Poppy flowers at Round about sector 24 in Chandigarh. As the cold winter days pave way for balmy spring, the city drapes itself in warm hues. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT )
Each sector and its market are marked by the distinct colour and scent of its tree blossoms. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)
Livingstone Daisy: Roundabouts and parks present another captivating face of spring in the city. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)
Painted in shades straight out of nature’s palette, flowers are a perfect excuse for the residents to step out. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)
A mango tree full of buds on the dividing road sector 8-9 in Chandigarh. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)
Petunia (Sanguna): The flowers give a testimony of the boundless beauty of the city with its myriad colours adorning the landscape. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)
Policemen riding on internal road of sector -5 in Chandigarh. Another interesting aspect of spring is the shedding of leaves of trees like pilkhan and kusum. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)
