 Photos: Inside a Dinka pastoral camp with the cattle grazers of South Sudan | world-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 10, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Photos: Inside a Dinka pastoral camp with the cattle grazers of South Sudan

Mar 10, 2018 11:46 IST
about the gallery
The Dinka are the most populous of South Sudan's tribes and also the most politically influential. Nomadic pastoralists, they live with cattle camps at the heart of the community. Theses camps offer an insight into a traditional way of life in South Sudan where culture and history is derived from the importance of cattle: as the source of wealth, prestige, and when pastures are scarce, conflict.

latest photogalleries

featured photos

/world-news