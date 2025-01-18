Amazon Sale 2025: Up to 88% off on pendant lights, chandeliers, light fixtures for home and office; Limited time deals
Jan 18, 2025 05:00 PM IST
The Amazon Republic Day Sale offers lighting for homes and offices from top brands. Explore a variety of options and grab exciting deals in the Amazon Sale!
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Avior 3 Ring Chandelier Light, Jhumar Light for Hall Ceiling, Jhoomer for Living Room, Creative Hanging Pendant Lamp with Height-Adjustable for Bedroom, Dining Room (Golden) View Details
|
₹2,949
|
|
|
ELEPHANTBOAT® 3 Color Temperature LED Drop Ceiling Lights, 24W Modern Curved Design Lamp with Remote Control, Metal Flush Mount Lighting Fixture 4 Built-in LED Board View Details
|
₹2,759
|
|
|
woodiography Wooden Pendant lamp, Wooden Ceiling lamp, Wooden Hanging lamp handicrafted Home decore Chandelier Light View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
swanart Metal Chirpy Twin Pendant Hanging Lights For Living Room Lights: Double Delight View Details
|
₹5,343
|
|
|
AKWAY Bamboo Hanging lamp for Living Room | Rattan Hanging lamp | Cane Pendant Light for Home Decoration (Jute) (Beige, 14 Dia x 10 Height) View Details
|
₹2,435
|
|
|
swanart Innovative Illumination: Exploring Modern Hanging Light Trends. View Details
|
₹6,275
|
|
|
Lyse Decor Chandelier, Jhumar Light for Hall Ceiling, Jhoomer for Living Room, Creative 3 Ring Hanging Pendant Lamp with Height-Adjustable for Bedroom, Dining Room (Golden) View Details
|
₹2,790
|
|
|
FILLISKA® Luxurious Hanging/Pendant Light (FrenchGold-MX333) View Details
|
₹2,749
|
|
|
AKWAY Bamboo lamp for Living Room | Rattan Hanging lamp | Cane Pendant Light for Home Decoration (14 Dia x 8 Height) (Bulb not Included) View Details
|
₹2,435
|
|
|
Smartway Metal - 18 Watt Myra, Pendant Light For Living Room, Bedroom, Hanging Light (Warm White + Cold White + Natural White) View Details
|
₹3,799
|
|
|
AKWAY Bamboo Hanging lamp for Living Room | Rattan Pendant light | Cane ceiling light (BULB NOT INCLUDED) (Olive Green) View Details
|
₹2,944
|
|
|
AKWAY wicker rattan hanging lamp cane webbing bamboo seagrass premium ceiling light (Flower Shape)(Black)(Blub not Included) View Details
|
₹2,705
|
|
|
SHRI MAHAL ANTIQUES Crystal Chandelier for Living Room Bedroom Office Jhoomar Glass Crystal Big Size Jhumar Modern Ceiling Light (Size: 40 x 40 x 77 CM) View Details
|
₹3,599
|
|
|
FLOSTON Modern Crystal 3-Tier Gold Chandeliers with Ceiling Light Fixture for Living Room Bedroom and Hallway 400mm… View Details
|
₹3,149
|
|
|
INTERIOR HANDICRAFT LED Ceiling Light Crystal Chandelier Jhoomer Lighting Fixture Modern Pendant Lamp for Living & Dining Room Bedroom (63 watts, Stainless Steel) View Details
|
₹3,415
|
|
|
JAGAT JANNI ENTERPRISES || Black Mamba Chandelier with Stainless Steel Tube Crystal Chandelier,Black Gold + Free USB Gift + 3 Color LED Light… (400mm) View Details
|
₹2,740
|
|
|
blissbells Aluminium Dimmable Indoor Lighting 40 Watt Chandelier Light Lamp (Tricolour) View Details
|
₹4,769
|
|
|
Smartway®-Watt, Archie 30 Watt, Chandelier for Dining Table Modern, Hall, Smart Voice Assist (GoogleAlexa) App Control (Warm whiteCold whiteNatural White) View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
Smartway® 64 Watt Milady Modern LED Ceiling Smart Ring Chandelier for Hall, Living Room, Bedroom (Google, Alexa) Voice Assist App Control and 3 Color Mode (Warm, Cold & Natural White) View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
Smartway® 180 Watt Fenella Modern LED Ceiling Smart Chandelier for Hall, Living Room, Bedroom (Google, Alexa) Smart Voice Assist App Control and 3 Color Mode (Warm, Cold & Natural White) View Details
|
₹15,499
|
|
|
SHRI MAHAL ANTIQUES LED Crystal Big Size Jhumar Ceiling Light for Living Room/Hall/Bed Room Chandelier Ceiling View Details
|
₹3,270
|
|
|
K9CRYSTALIGHT Multicolor Dimmable 3LayerRound Crystal Chandelier for Living Room Modern Ceiling Light for Hall Dining Room Led Fixtures Hanging Ring Pendent K9CrystaLight36 View Details
|
₹4,998
|
|
|
INTERIOR HANDICRAFT 3-Lights Brass Finish Crystal Ceiling Light Chandelier Jhoomar Pendant Lamp Jhumar Lighting for Home & Living Room (13 Inch, Glass & Metal) View Details
|
₹3,415
|
|
|
Smartway® 56 Watt Swirl Gold Modern LED Ceiling Smart Chandelier for Hall, Living Room, Bedroom (Google, Alexa) Voice Assist App Control and 3 Color Mode (Warm, Cold & Natural White) View Details
|
₹16,999
|
|
|
Groeien ABS Plastic Led 3 Color Home Decor Fancy Wall Indoor/Outdoor Decorative Lights For Bedroom,Living Room,Kitchen(Warm+Natural+Coolwhite) (1, Hiranhead-Square) View Details
|
₹419
|
|
|
Groeien Pack of 2 Modern LED 15watt Round Shape Nordic Sconce Transparent Indoor Home Acrylic Wall Lamp - Warm White (2, Round Shape) View Details
|
₹1,220
|
|
|
Murphy 6W 3-in-1 Color Chnaging Black Rose Gold Finish LED Mirror Picture Wall Light,Bathroom Vanity Led Mirror Light with 2 Year Warranty (Cool White/Warm White/Natural White)-Pack of 1 View Details
|
₹834
|
|
|
Desidiya 6 Watts Black Body Rose Gold Finish LED Picture Photo Frame Light/Bathroom Dressing Table Light Adjustable Head with 3 Step Light (White, Warm White and Natural White - Pack of 1) View Details
|
₹769
|
|
|
blissbells LED Stag Square White Wall Lamp Light- Warm White-Aluminium View Details
|
₹365
|
|
|
LEGEEN Nordic Golden Metal Led Wall Light and Wall Lamp for- Home Wall, Kitchen, Wall Sconces Light, Bedside, Bedroom, Living Room, Office, Indoor, Diwali Wall Lighting View Details
|
₹879
|
|
|
Groeien 15W Rectangular LED Mirror Picture Wall Light(Warm White) (1) View Details
|
₹567
|
|
|
Groeien (Pack of 2 Bathroom Vanity Lights 18 Inch 15W Lighting Fixtures Black Modern Bathroom Bedroom Wall Lighting for Mirror(White) (2) View Details
|
₹1,649
|
|
|
SINOMAN Wall Light for Living Room Modern/Wall Lamps for Bedroom/for Living Room/Wall Lights for Home Decoration/Bedside Wall lamp (Antique Copper, with Bulb) View Details
|
₹1,044
|
|
|
Green House 100% Handmade Sheesham Wood Wall Light Lamp | White Square Glass with E27 Bulb Holder(Bulb not Included) | Perfect Diwali Home Decor Lighting for Bedroom, Living Room, Dining Room, Hallway View Details
|
₹897
|
|
|
Devansh UB35, Mosaic Multicolor Glass Bathroom Light View Details
|
|
|
|
Gesto 12W White Brass Finish 3 in 1 Color Picture Light, Dressing Table Lights | Vanity Lights |Bathroom Lights for Wash Basin | 19 Inch Wall Spotlight (Warm White | White | Neutral White)-Pack of 1 View Details
|
₹1,249
|
|
|
CITRA 18W Led Bathroom Vanity Picture Mirror 3 Light Black Gold Wall Lamp - Warm White View Details
|
₹3,799
|
|
|
INVENTAA Tansy 15W LED Surface Lights for Ceiling | Square LED Panel Lights for Bedroom, Kitchen, Living Room and Bathroom (Warm White, 2) View Details
|
₹1,154
|
|
|
Sirius 15W Black Golden LED Mirror/Vanity/Bathroom/Picture Light - Warm White View Details
|
₹3,549
|
|
|
JACKAL® 12W Golden Led Mirror Picture Wall Light, Dressing Table Lights, Vanity Lights for Mirror, Bathroom Lights for Wash Basin | Wall Spotlight for Painting, Scenery (Warm White, 3000K) View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
CITRA Antique 3 Color in 1 LED Picture Mirror Wall Light Lamp for Bathroom Vanity View Details
|
₹3,599
|
|
|
CITRA 7 Led Gold Body LED Wall Light Mirror Vanity Picture Lamp - Warm White View Details
|
₹7,649
|
|
|
Prisha lights 6 Watt Rosegold Modern LED Picture/Dressing/Vanity/Bathroom/Mirror Light with 3 Step Light Mode & Non-Adjustable Head View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
Crosscut Furniture Wooden Floor Lamp with Shelf (Natural Jute). LED Bulb Included View Details
|
₹2,611
|
|
|
Divine Trends Modern Table Shelf LED Floor Lamp Standing Brass Antique Finish Gold 5ft Height with Shelf Diameter 10 Inches and Off White Lampshade (Pack of 1) View Details
|
₹6,399
|
|
|
Crosscut Furniture Metal Floor Lamp with 3 Shelves (Brown Jute). LED Bulb Included. View Details
|
₹1,660
|
|
|
Divine Trends Royal Brass Antique Finish Gold Floor Lamp Standing 5ft Height with Cream Lampshade 16 inches - Led Bulb Included View Details
|
₹5,599
|
|
|
Crosscut Furniture Wooden Floor Lamp with Shelf in Dark Finish (Natural Jute) LED View Details
|
₹2,611
|
|
|
VDIX Tripod Floor Lamp for Living Room, Bed Room with Wooden Crafter Stand | Modern Decorative Tripod Lamp in Jute Shade Brown LED View Details
|
₹1,435
|
|
|
Divine Trends Vintage Curve Brass Antique Finish Retro Floor Lamp Standing Adjustable, Moveable Dome Shade and Neck to Focus Light, Reading Task Lamp Pack of 1 LED, Incandescant, CFL, Smart Bulbs View Details
|
₹5,799
|
|
|
kraftinn Modern Bamboo LED Floor Lamp (28 Inch, Natural Brown, Pack Of 1) View Details
|
₹2,650
|
|
|
Divine Trends Brass Antique Finish Gold Floor Lamp Standing 5ft Height Off White Beige Lampshade 16 inches Living Room Corner, Home, Hotel, Office Pack of 1 - Led Bulb Included View Details
|
₹5,550
|
|
|
Divine Trends Floor Lamp Standing Modern Silver 5ft Height with Off White Lampshade 16 inches Diameter for Living Room Corner, Bedroom, Home, Hotel, Office (Pack of 1) - Led Bulb Included View Details
|
₹3,350
|
|
View More Products