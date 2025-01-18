Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amazon Sale 2025: Up to 88% off on pendant lights, chandeliers, light fixtures for home and office; Limited time deals

ByKanika Budhiraja
Jan 18, 2025 05:00 PM IST

The Amazon Republic Day Sale offers lighting for homes and offices from top brands. Explore a variety of options and grab exciting deals in the Amazon Sale!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Avior 3 Ring Chandelier Light, Jhumar Light for Hall Ceiling, Jhoomer for Living Room, Creative Hanging Pendant Lamp with Height-Adjustable for Bedroom, Dining Room (Golden) View Details checkDetails

₹2,949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ELEPHANTBOAT® 3 Color Temperature LED Drop Ceiling Lights, 24W Modern Curved Design Lamp with Remote Control, Metal Flush Mount Lighting Fixture 4 Built-in LED Board View Details checkDetails

₹2,759

amazonLogo
GET THIS

woodiography Wooden Pendant lamp, Wooden Ceiling lamp, Wooden Hanging lamp handicrafted Home decore Chandelier Light View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

swanart Metal Chirpy Twin Pendant Hanging Lights For Living Room Lights: Double Delight View Details checkDetails

₹5,343

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AKWAY Bamboo Hanging lamp for Living Room | Rattan Hanging lamp | Cane Pendant Light for Home Decoration (Jute) (Beige, 14 Dia x 10 Height) View Details checkDetails

₹2,435

amazonLogo
GET THIS

swanart Innovative Illumination: Exploring Modern Hanging Light Trends. View Details checkDetails

₹6,275

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lyse Decor Chandelier, Jhumar Light for Hall Ceiling, Jhoomer for Living Room, Creative 3 Ring Hanging Pendant Lamp with Height-Adjustable for Bedroom, Dining Room (Golden) View Details checkDetails

₹2,790

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FILLISKA® Luxurious Hanging/Pendant Light (FrenchGold-MX333) View Details checkDetails

₹2,749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AKWAY Bamboo lamp for Living Room | Rattan Hanging lamp | Cane Pendant Light for Home Decoration (14 Dia x 8 Height) (Bulb not Included) View Details checkDetails

₹2,435

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Smartway Metal - 18 Watt Myra, Pendant Light For Living Room, Bedroom, Hanging Light (Warm White + Cold White + Natural White) View Details checkDetails

₹3,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AKWAY Bamboo Hanging lamp for Living Room | Rattan Pendant light | Cane ceiling light (BULB NOT INCLUDED) (Olive Green) View Details checkDetails

₹2,944

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AKWAY wicker rattan hanging lamp cane webbing bamboo seagrass premium ceiling light (Flower Shape)(Black)(Blub not Included) View Details checkDetails

₹2,705

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SHRI MAHAL ANTIQUES Crystal Chandelier for Living Room Bedroom Office Jhoomar Glass Crystal Big Size Jhumar Modern Ceiling Light (Size: 40 x 40 x 77 CM) View Details checkDetails

₹3,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FLOSTON Modern Crystal 3-Tier Gold Chandeliers with Ceiling Light Fixture for Living Room Bedroom and Hallway 400mm… View Details checkDetails

₹3,149

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INTERIOR HANDICRAFT LED Ceiling Light Crystal Chandelier Jhoomer Lighting Fixture Modern Pendant Lamp for Living & Dining Room Bedroom (63 watts, Stainless Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹3,415

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JAGAT JANNI ENTERPRISES || Black Mamba Chandelier with Stainless Steel Tube Crystal Chandelier,Black Gold + Free USB Gift + 3 Color LED Light… (400mm) View Details checkDetails

₹2,740

amazonLogo
GET THIS

blissbells Aluminium Dimmable Indoor Lighting 40 Watt Chandelier Light Lamp (Tricolour) View Details checkDetails

₹4,769

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Smartway®-Watt, Archie 30 Watt, Chandelier for Dining Table Modern, Hall, Smart Voice Assist (GoogleAlexa) App Control (Warm whiteCold whiteNatural White) View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Smartway® 64 Watt Milady Modern LED Ceiling Smart Ring Chandelier for Hall, Living Room, Bedroom (Google, Alexa) Voice Assist App Control and 3 Color Mode (Warm, Cold & Natural White) View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Smartway® 180 Watt Fenella Modern LED Ceiling Smart Chandelier for Hall, Living Room, Bedroom (Google, Alexa) Smart Voice Assist App Control and 3 Color Mode (Warm, Cold & Natural White) View Details checkDetails

₹15,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SHRI MAHAL ANTIQUES LED Crystal Big Size Jhumar Ceiling Light for Living Room/Hall/Bed Room Chandelier Ceiling View Details checkDetails

₹3,270

amazonLogo
GET THIS

K9CRYSTALIGHT Multicolor Dimmable 3LayerRound Crystal Chandelier for Living Room Modern Ceiling Light for Hall Dining Room Led Fixtures Hanging Ring Pendent K9CrystaLight36 View Details checkDetails

₹4,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INTERIOR HANDICRAFT 3-Lights Brass Finish Crystal Ceiling Light Chandelier Jhoomar Pendant Lamp Jhumar Lighting for Home & Living Room (13 Inch, Glass & Metal) View Details checkDetails

₹3,415

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Smartway® 56 Watt Swirl Gold Modern LED Ceiling Smart Chandelier for Hall, Living Room, Bedroom (Google, Alexa) Voice Assist App Control and 3 Color Mode (Warm, Cold & Natural White) View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Groeien ABS Plastic Led 3 Color Home Decor Fancy Wall Indoor/Outdoor Decorative Lights For Bedroom,Living Room,Kitchen(Warm+Natural+Coolwhite) (1, Hiranhead-Square) View Details checkDetails

₹419

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Groeien Pack of 2 Modern LED 15watt Round Shape Nordic Sconce Transparent Indoor Home Acrylic Wall Lamp - Warm White (2, Round Shape) View Details checkDetails

₹1,220

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Murphy 6W 3-in-1 Color Chnaging Black Rose Gold Finish LED Mirror Picture Wall Light,Bathroom Vanity Led Mirror Light with 2 Year Warranty (Cool White/Warm White/Natural White)-Pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹834

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Desidiya 6 Watts Black Body Rose Gold Finish LED Picture Photo Frame Light/Bathroom Dressing Table Light Adjustable Head with 3 Step Light (White, Warm White and Natural White - Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹769

amazonLogo
GET THIS

blissbells LED Stag Square White Wall Lamp Light- Warm White-Aluminium View Details checkDetails

₹365

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LEGEEN Nordic Golden Metal Led Wall Light and Wall Lamp for- Home Wall, Kitchen, Wall Sconces Light, Bedside, Bedroom, Living Room, Office, Indoor, Diwali Wall Lighting View Details checkDetails

₹879

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Groeien 15W Rectangular LED Mirror Picture Wall Light(Warm White) (1) View Details checkDetails

₹567

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Groeien (Pack of 2 Bathroom Vanity Lights 18 Inch 15W Lighting Fixtures Black Modern Bathroom Bedroom Wall Lighting for Mirror(White) (2) View Details checkDetails

₹1,649

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SINOMAN Wall Light for Living Room Modern/Wall Lamps for Bedroom/for Living Room/Wall Lights for Home Decoration/Bedside Wall lamp (Antique Copper, with Bulb) View Details checkDetails

₹1,044

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green House 100% Handmade Sheesham Wood Wall Light Lamp | White Square Glass with E27 Bulb Holder(Bulb not Included) | Perfect Diwali Home Decor Lighting for Bedroom, Living Room, Dining Room, Hallway View Details checkDetails

₹897

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Devansh UB35, Mosaic Multicolor Glass Bathroom Light View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Gesto 12W White Brass Finish 3 in 1 Color Picture Light, Dressing Table Lights | Vanity Lights |Bathroom Lights for Wash Basin | 19 Inch Wall Spotlight (Warm White | White | Neutral White)-Pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹1,249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CITRA 18W Led Bathroom Vanity Picture Mirror 3 Light Black Gold Wall Lamp - Warm White View Details checkDetails

₹3,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INVENTAA Tansy 15W LED Surface Lights for Ceiling | Square LED Panel Lights for Bedroom, Kitchen, Living Room and Bathroom (Warm White, 2) View Details checkDetails

₹1,154

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sirius 15W Black Golden LED Mirror/Vanity/Bathroom/Picture Light - Warm White View Details checkDetails

₹3,549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JACKAL® 12W Golden Led Mirror Picture Wall Light, Dressing Table Lights, Vanity Lights for Mirror, Bathroom Lights for Wash Basin | Wall Spotlight for Painting, Scenery (Warm White, 3000K) View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CITRA Antique 3 Color in 1 LED Picture Mirror Wall Light Lamp for Bathroom Vanity View Details checkDetails

₹3,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CITRA 7 Led Gold Body LED Wall Light Mirror Vanity Picture Lamp - Warm White View Details checkDetails

₹7,649

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Prisha lights 6 Watt Rosegold Modern LED Picture/Dressing/Vanity/Bathroom/Mirror Light with 3 Step Light Mode & Non-Adjustable Head View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crosscut Furniture Wooden Floor Lamp with Shelf (Natural Jute). LED Bulb Included View Details checkDetails

₹2,611

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Divine Trends Modern Table Shelf LED Floor Lamp Standing Brass Antique Finish Gold 5ft Height with Shelf Diameter 10 Inches and Off White Lampshade (Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹6,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crosscut Furniture Metal Floor Lamp with 3 Shelves (Brown Jute). LED Bulb Included. View Details checkDetails

₹1,660

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Divine Trends Royal Brass Antique Finish Gold Floor Lamp Standing 5ft Height with Cream Lampshade 16 inches - Led Bulb Included View Details checkDetails

₹5,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crosscut Furniture Wooden Floor Lamp with Shelf in Dark Finish (Natural Jute) LED View Details checkDetails

₹2,611

amazonLogo
GET THIS

VDIX Tripod Floor Lamp for Living Room, Bed Room with Wooden Crafter Stand | Modern Decorative Tripod Lamp in Jute Shade Brown LED View Details checkDetails

₹1,435

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Divine Trends Vintage Curve Brass Antique Finish Retro Floor Lamp Standing Adjustable, Moveable Dome Shade and Neck to Focus Light, Reading Task Lamp Pack of 1 LED, Incandescant, CFL, Smart Bulbs View Details checkDetails

₹5,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

kraftinn Modern Bamboo LED Floor Lamp (28 Inch, Natural Brown, Pack Of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹2,650

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Divine Trends Brass Antique Finish Gold Floor Lamp Standing 5ft Height Off White Beige Lampshade 16 inches Living Room Corner, Home, Hotel, Office Pack of 1 - Led Bulb Included View Details checkDetails

₹5,550

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Divine Trends Floor Lamp Standing Modern Silver 5ft Height with Off White Lampshade 16 inches Diameter for Living Room Corner, Bedroom, Home, Hotel, Office (Pack of 1) - Led Bulb Included View Details checkDetails

₹3,350

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

The Amazon Republic Day Sale brings incredible discounts of up to 88% on a wide variety of lighting options for your home and office. From pendant lights and chandeliers to table lamps and floor lamps, this Amazon Sale has everything you need. Top brands are offering exclusive deals on ceiling lights, wall lamps, and indoor light fixtures, making it an excellent chance to shop for high-quality lighting at affordable prices.

Transform your space with Amazon Sale 2025! Shop ceiling lights, wall lights, and wall lamps at great prices.
Transform your space with Amazon Sale 2025! Shop ceiling lights, wall lights, and wall lamps at great prices.

With the Amazon Sale 2025, shoppers can grab amazing deals on lighting solutions to brighten any space. Ideal for those furnishing a new home or refreshing their interiors, the sale covers everything from useful lighting fixtures to decorative options. Don’t miss these limited-time offers in this Republic Day Sale and bring home the perfect lighting for your needs while staying within budget.

Let's check out deals on different types of lighting for home and office during the Amazon Sale:

Top deals on pendant lights during the Amazon Republic Day Sale: Up to 84% off

Loading Suggestions...

Grab this exquisite chandelier during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. Add charm to your spaces with the Avior 3 Ring Chandelier Light. Designed for hall ceilings, bedrooms, dining rooms, and living areas, this golden jhumar light provides a warm, ambient glow. Its creative hanging pendant design and height-adjustable feature ensure suitability for various room layouts. Don’t miss out on amazing lighting deals available on Amazon Sale 2025.

Specifications

Material:
Premium golden finish
Light Type:
LED-compatible
Installation:
Ceiling mount
Click Here to Buy

Avior 3 Ring Chandelier Light, Jhumar Light for Hall Ceiling, Jhoomer for Living Room, Creative Hanging Pendant Lamp with Height-Adjustable for Bedroom, Dining Room (Golden)

Loading Suggestions...

The Elephant Boat 3 Colour Temperature LED Drop Ceiling Lights are available during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. This 24W metal flush mount light offers three adjustable colour temperatures, allowing you to customise the lighting for any room. With its curved design and remote control, you can easily adjust the settings to suit your needs. Featuring 4 built-in LED boards, this lamp provides bright, long-lasting light, making it an ideal choice for modern homes. Don’t miss out on the Amazon Sale 2025.

Specifications

Mounting Type:
Flush mount
Material:
Metal
Control:
Remote control included
Click Here to Buy

ELEPHANTBOAT® 3 Color Temperature LED Drop Ceiling Lights, 24W Modern Curved Design Lamp with Remote Control, Metal Flush Mount Lighting Fixture 4 Built-in LED Board

Check out more deals and offers on pendant lights during the Amazon Sale 2025:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Top deals on chandeliers during the Amazon Republic Day Sale: Save up to 78%

Loading Suggestions...

Shop the Shri Mahal Antiques Crystal Chandelier during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. This elegant jhoomar features sparkling glass crystals, adding sophistication to your living room, bedroom, or office. With its large size and intricate design, it creates a luxurious focal point for any space. The ceiling light is designed for easy installation and brings a classic touch to your home decor. Available at great prices, it’s an ideal choice for Amazon Sale 2025.

Specifications

Size:
40 x 40 x 77 cm
Material:
High-quality glass crystals
Installation:
Ceiling mount
Click Here to Buy

SHRI MAHAL ANTIQUES Crystal Chandelier for Living Room Bedroom Office Jhoomar Glass Crystal Big Size Jhumar Modern Ceiling Light (Size: 40 x 40 x 77 CM)

Loading Suggestions...

During the Amazon Republic Day Sale, the Floston Modern Crystal 3-Tier Gold Chandeliers make an elegant addition to your home. Featuring a sophisticated three-tier design with gold accents and crystal detailing, this chandelier is ideal for larger rooms such as the living room, bedroom, or hallway. With a 400mm diameter, it offers a luxurious glow, enhancing any space. Don't miss out on the chance to own this stunning ceiling light during Amazon Sale 2025.

Specifications

Material:
Crystal and gold accents
Installation:
Ceiling mount
Light Bulb Type:
Compatible with LED bulbs
Click Here to Buy

FLOSTON Modern Crystal 3-Tier Gold Chandeliers with Ceiling Light Fixture for Living Room Bedroom and Hallway 400mm…

Check out more deals and offers on chandeliers during the Amazon Sale 2025:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
Explore amazing lighting deals during Amazon Sale 2025 and brighten up your space with fantastic offers!
Explore amazing lighting deals during Amazon Sale 2025 and brighten up your space with fantastic offers!

Top lighting fixture deals for home and office during the Amazon Republic Day Sale: Up to 88% off

Loading Suggestions...

In the Amazon Republic Day Sale, light up your home with the Groeien ABS Plastic LED 3 Colour Home Decor Fancy Wall Lights. With three adjustable colour settings, warm, natural, and cool white, you can easily set the mood in any room. The Hiranhead Square design adds a sleek touch to your living room, bedroom, or kitchen. Don’t miss out on the Amazon Sale 2025 to get this stylish lighting fixture at a great price.

Specifications

Material:
ABS Plastic
Mounting Type:
Wall-Mounted
Power Source:
LED Technology
Click Here to Buy

Groeien ABS Plastic Led 3 Color Home Decor Fancy Wall Indoor/Outdoor Decorative Lights For Bedroom,Living Room,Kitchen(Warm+Natural+Coolwhite) (1, Hiranhead-Square)

Loading Suggestions...

In the Amazon Republic Day Sale, the Groeien Pack of 2 Modern LED 15 watt Round Shape Nordic Sconce Wall Lamps bring warmth and style to any indoor space. With their transparent acrylic finish and warm white light, these lamps create a soft, inviting atmosphere in living rooms, bedrooms, or hallways. The round shape design adds an elegant touch, making them perfect for modern home decor. Don't miss out on the Amazon Sale 2025 for a great deal on this beautiful lighting fixture.

Specifications

Light colour:
Warm white
Material:
Transparent acrylic
Pack size:
Set of 2
Click Here to Buy

Groeien Pack of 2 Modern LED 15watt Round Shape Nordic Sconce Transparent Indoor Home Acrylic Wall Lamp - Warm White (2, Round Shape)

Check out more deals and offers on lighting fixtures like wall lamps and wall lights during the Amazon Sale 2025:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Top deals on bathroom lighting fixtures during the Amazon Republic Day Sale: Save up to 60%

Loading Suggestions...

During the Amazon Republic Day Sale, brighten your bathroom with the Devansh UB35 Mosaic Multicolour Bathroom Glass Light. This decorative piece is designed for use above your wash basin or mirror, offering a unique blend of vibrant colours to create a pleasant ambiance. Its elegant mosaic design adds character to your bathroom while providing ample light. Don't miss this opportunity to add charm to your space with this exquisite lighting fixture available during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Specifications

Type:
Bathroom light
Design:
Mosaic
Material:
Glass
Click Here to Buy

Devansh UB35, Mosaic Multicolor Glass Bathroom Light

Loading Suggestions...

Make your space shine with the Gesto 12 Watts White Brass Finish 3 in 1 Colour Picture Light available during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. This versatile 19 inch wall spotlight offers three colour options: warm white, neutral white, and white light, ideal for areas like dressing tables or bathrooms. The brass finish adds a touch of sophistication while serving its purpose. Don't miss out on the Amazon Sale 2025 for a stylish lighting solution.

Specifications

Material:
Brass finish
Light Colour:
Warm white, white, neutral white
Use:
Dressing table, bathroom, wash basin
Click Here to Buy

Gesto 12W White Brass Finish 3 in 1 Color Picture Light, Dressing Table Lights | Vanity Lights |Bathroom Lights for Wash Basin | 19 Inch Wall Spotlight (Warm White | White | Neutral White)-Pack of 1

Check out more deals and offers on bathroom lighting fixtures during the Amazon Sale 2025:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Top deals on floor lamps during the Amazon Republic Day Sale: Save up to 70%

Loading Suggestions...

Grab the Crosscut Furniture Wooden Floor Lamp with Shelf during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. Made from premium wood with a natural jute finish, this lamp is both a source of warm lighting and a handy shelving unit. Ideal for living rooms or bedrooms, it blends seamlessly with various decor styles while offering practical storage. Make your purchase during the Amazon Sale 2025 and bring a unique blend of charm and utility into your home.

Specifications

Material:
Wood with natural jute finish
Bulb Included:
LED bulb
Lighting Type:
Warm ambient light
Click Here to Buy

Crosscut Furniture Wooden Floor Lamp with Shelf (Natural Jute). LED Bulb Included

Loading Suggestions...

The Divine Trends Table Shelf LED Floor Lamp is a standout piece available during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. With its brass antique gold finish and off-white lampshade, it brings a warm and inviting glow to any room. Standing 5 feet tall, it includes a convenient 10-inch shelf for added practicality. Perfect for bedrooms or living spaces, this lamp combines lighting with utility. Make the most of the Amazon Sale 2025 to add this elegant lamp to your home.

Specifications

Finish:
Brass antique gold
Light Type:
LED
Cable Length
60 inches
Click Here to Buy

Divine Trends Modern Table Shelf LED Floor Lamp Standing Brass Antique Finish Gold 5ft Height with Shelf Diameter 10 Inches and Off White Lampshade (Pack of 1)

Check out more deals and offers on table and floor lamps during the Amazon Sale 2025:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar stories for you:

Amazon Sale 2025 deals on geysers: Get up to 70% discount on water heaters for kitchen and bathroom

Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025: Min 50% off with additional bank offers on geysers, room heaters and more

Amazon Sale (Jan 2025) goes LIVE! Up to 80% off on geysers, fans, vacuum cleaners and more

Amazon Republic Day Sale is LIVE! Get up to 86% off on winter appliances like heaters, geysers during this Amazon Sale

Amazon Republic Day Sale is LIVE: Grab up to 75% off on washing machines, geysers, TVs, furniture, footwear, and more

FAQs on Amazon Sale 2025 deals on lighting

  • What types of lighting products are available during the Amazon Sale 2025?

    A wide range, including chandeliers, wall sconces, floor lamps, and LED fixtures.

  • Are there discounts on energy-efficient lighting options?

    Yes, great deals are available on energy-saving LED lights and smart lighting systems.

  • Can I find decorative lighting for home interiors?

    Absolutely, options like fancy wall lights and artistic ceiling fixtures are on sale.

  • Are outdoor lighting products included in the Amazon Republic Day Sale?

    Yes, outdoor lights like garden lamps and waterproof fixtures are part of the deals.

  • Are there combo deals available on lighting products?

    Yes, several combo packs like sets of wall lights or table lamps are available at discounted prices.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On