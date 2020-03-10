e-paper
2 more test positive for coronavirus in Pune

The driver drove the two members of the family from the Mumbai international airport to Pune on March 1 after they back from Dubai to India.

pune Updated: Mar 10, 2020 18:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Currently, six people, including the two positive cases, are in the isolation ward at the hospital.
Currently, six people, including the two positive cases, are in the isolation ward at the hospital.(REUTERS)
         

Two people in Pune, a family member and driver of the couple who tested positive for the new coronavirus infection on Monday, are also affected by the disease, District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said on Tuesday.

A senior official said their samples, which were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), tested positive.

The couple, who had come back from Dubai in the UAE, is Maharashtra’s first known cases of the disease.

The driver drove the two members of the family from the Mumbai international airport to Pune on March 1 after they back from Dubai to India.

The three family members and the driver are in isolation at Naidu Hospital. Currently, six people, including the two positive cases, are in the isolation ward at the hospital.

Pune’s divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar had said earlier that the infected husband and wife are currently stable and under observation.

