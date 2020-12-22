Pune records season’s lowest minimum temperature at 9.2 degrees Celsius

pune

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 16:56 IST

The city recorded the season’s lowest minimum temperature on Monday at 9.2 degrees Celsius, according to the officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Earlier the minimum temperature was recorded at 11.8 degrees Celsius and 12.2 degrees Celsius on December 8 and December 20 respectively.

The day temperature in the city was reported to be at 28.4 degrees Celsius, on Monday.

The IMD has forecast that cooler nights may continue this week.

“The minimum temperature this week is expected to be not more than 11 degrees Celsius. The day temperature in the city will also be recorded not more than 29 degrees Celsius,” said IMD officials.

Temperature across Maharashtra has witnessed a dip. The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at Gondia at seven degrees Celsius on Monday. On Sunday evening, the lowest minimum temperature in Maharashtra was reported to be at Gondia at 7.4 degrees Celsius.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, Skymet, private weather forecasting agency, said that the day and night temperatures in the next few days will be less than normal.

“Since the last few days, north westerlies are blowing over northern plains and central India which includes Maharashtra. The temperature has seen a significant drop due to this Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Marathwada. These winds are icy cold winds travelling from the Himalayan region,” he said.

He further explained that due to the fresh western disturbance in the north there is a slight rise in temperature in the northern parts.

“Due to a fresh cyclonic storm over Rajasthan, the icy cold winds will be obstructed. So after December 24, there will be a marginal increase in temperature for two days. Then again, the temperature will drop. There is a seesaw of temperature in the coming few days,” added Palawat.

*Date--Lowest minimum temperature in city this month (in degrees Celsius)

*Dec 21--9.2

*Dec 8--11.8

*Dec 20-- 12.2

*City--Night temperature in state on Monday (in degrees Celsius)

*Gondia--7

*Parbhani--7.4

*Nagpur--8.4

*Aurangabad--9.5

*Pune--9.2

*Nashik-- 9.1

*Mahabaleshwar-- 11.5

*Source: IMD