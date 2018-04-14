Doctor thrashes female patient at Ferozepur civil hospital, absconding

A doctor was booked for thrashing a woman at the civil hospital, Ferozepur, on Friday evening after a video of the incident surfaced on social media.

A departmental action was recommended against Dr Kushaldeep Singh, an ENT (ear, nose and throat) specialist who is absconding, police said.

In the video, Kushaldeep (32), a Punjab Civil Medical Services (PCMS) doctor, is seen dragging the woman by hair, slapping and kicking her in front of two police personnel on the hospital premises. He can be heard using abusive words in the video.

Police teams are searching for him, Ferozepur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pritam Singh said. The two policemen — head constable Salwinder Sigh and home guards constable Roshan Lal — have been suspended, the SSP said.

The woman, who had reportedly come to the hospital for medical examination, entered into an argument with the doctor after he insisted on giving her more medicine, leading to a brawl between the two. He called the police after which two cops arrived there. But instead of letting the cops do anything, the doctor assaulted the woman.

“We are trying to identify the woman who was thrashed by the doctor and we will record her statement,” Ferozepur SP Ajmer Singh Bath said.

Ferozepur deputy commissioner Ramvir said, “It’s an unfortunate incident. Law will take its course in the matter,” he said.

A case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 294 (does an obscene act in any public place, or utters obscene song) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the doctor.

“Police teams are on job to nab the absconding doctor,” said SSP.

Khushaldeep, however, accused the woman of using abusive language and trying to hit him.

He said the woman had been visiting the hospital for the last 10 to 15 days and regularly demanding medicines from him.

“She seemed to be mentally unstable. When I denied giving her medicines, she used abusive language and tried to hit me. “My turban got displaced and I lost my temper. I agree that I should not have thrashed her like this, but this happened in a fit of rage,” Khushaldeep claimed.

The Ferozepur civil surgeon has been asked to submit a report on the incident within 24 hours, officials said. A detailed report on the matter has been sent to the health authorities for further action, said Ferozepur civil hospital senior medical officer (SMO) Pardeep Aggarwal said.

Congress MLA from Ferozepur (urban) Parminder Singh Pinki said no one will be allowed to take the law in their hands.

“It is indeed a matter of shame for all of us and such actions against women cannot be tolerated,” Pinki said.

(With PTI inputs)