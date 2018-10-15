Don’t politicise 2015 sacrilege incidents, Capt Amarinder tells Kejriwal

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday lashed out at his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to refrain from “doing politics” on the issue of sacrilege and police firing incidents in 2015.

In a tweet, Singh chided Kejriwal after the latter accused the Congress-led Punjab government of “failing” to punish those responsible for the sacrilege of the Sikh holy book and deaths of two persons in the police firing at Behbal Kalan.

“Stop politicking @ArvindKejriwal. It’s shocking a man in your position talks of subverting law instead of waiting for SIT’s findings,” Singh tweeted.

The Punjab government had set up a five-member Special Investigation Team to probe the police firing incidents. Two persons — Krishan Bhagwan Singh and Gurjit Singh — were killed in the alleged police firing at Behbal Kalan following sacrilege incidents in 2015.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal alleged that the state government had “badly failed” in punishing the culprits of sacrilege incidents and police firing.

“On 3rd death anniversary of Behbal Kalan,victims Krishan Bhagwan Singh& Gurjit Singh, I offer condolences 2 their families. Highly unfortunate that @capt_amarinder govt has badly failed 2 punish the culprits of sacrilege of Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji &the murderers of 2 innocents,” Kejriwal tweeted.

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 09:25 IST