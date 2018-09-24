Heavy rainfall continues in Chandigarh

Heavy rainfall continued in Chandigarh, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 34.7 mm of rain from 5:30 pm on Sunday till 8:30 am on Monday, at the Sector 39 observatory. In the past two days 112.4 mm of rain has been recorded.

43.4 mm of rain was recorded at the airport, 18 mm in Panchkula, while 45 mm of rain was recorded in Kharar.

The department of public relations and cultural affairs, Chandigarh has also issued a notification advising parents not to send their wards to schools for the afternoon shift.

Officials from the department of education have confirmed the notification, citing the IMD’s report regarding heavy rainfall (more than 64.5mm) expected today in the city.

For those who have switched off their fans, the temperature had fallen down to 20 degrees at 6 am, the lowest yet in the monsoon season, and the lowest in September till 2015, when a minimum temperature of 19.5 degrees was recorded on September 30.

IMD officials said it is the last spell of rain in the monsoon this year.

“The withdrawal of monsoon is expected to be declared by the end of this week,” the officials said.

Tuesday onwards, the weather is expected to clear up and the maximum temperature is expected to reach as high as 32 degrees by Wednesday.

Meanwhile, traffic jams were seen in Chandigarh at the Hallomajra chowk, Sector 26 transport area road that leads to Manimajra and Zirakpur road. Chandigarh traffic police have used their online handles to issue instructions to people on how to drive safely during rains.

Waterlogging was reported near Sector 21, Sector 49, and Sector 45. Apart from this, almost all slip roads had waterlogging in the city.

App-based cab companies like Uber are also showing exorbitant rates. For an Ola trip that would normally cost around Rs 80, a cost of around Rs 110 was being quoted.

