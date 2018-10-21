Of beautiful beginnings, happiness and warmth

That time of the year is here again. The air-conditioner has been switched off and the fan runs slowly. Twilight greets us earlier than usual, making the lit up houses and streets glow. The warmth of the day is slowly but surely replaced by a balmy breeze, laden with an impending spirit of good cheer and festivity. The market looks inviting, displaying billboards of promising deals and sales to match the goodness of the season.

Loud music emanates from a distant rehris (carts) churning out fresh fish pakodas. The soup and kebab stalls gear up for a busy time ahead, just like an old, unused car is spruced up for an outing. The halwais are dishing out exotic Indian desserts, which are as much a feast to the eyes as to the soul. After all, what is a festive season bereft of mithai? Shelling peanuts, peeling oranges over endless cups of steaming chai and chatter becomes routine.

It is certainly that time of the year.

As blogger and inspirational speaker Kristen Butler has famously said, sunsets are proof that endings can be beautiful. I believe the end of long summer months also evoke a similar sense of hope. Hope that this ending, too, will lead to a beautiful beginning, an onset of a glorious winter. What is it about long, cold winter months that kindle such a deep sense of anticipation and warmth?

I found my answer just recently while reading The Little Book of Hygge. Hygge refers to a sense of coziness and intimacy. This concept of Hygge is the secret to happiness in Denmark, a cold Nordic nation, which has consistently been rated as one of the happiest countries in the world, despite its miserably long, dreary winters.

A brief one-sentence definition of Hygge does not do justice to this phenomenon which evokes a profound sense of happiness, comfort and anticipation. Pronounced ‘hoo-ga’, this concept is a defining feature of Danish cultural identity and integral part of their national DNA. Fireplaces, thick socks, oversized sweaters, throw blankets are all a part of Hygge.

Having a cosy dinner with friends, home-made sweets, comfort food, familiarity with surroundings invoke Hygge. Bonfires, backyard dinners and long walks with a cherished companion are Hygge too.

As I put the book down, I begin to understand my seemingly irrational love for the dawn of the winter season a tad better. The symbolic burning of the evil Ravana, the festive diyas and candles of Diwali, the exchanging of gifts with near and dear ones, the stunning fairy lights of the Sector 17 plaza, the delicious dinner which extends well into midnight with family, the home-made gaajar ka halwa, the tall glasses of fresh orange juice in the backyard, are my version of Hygge.

The sharp whistle of the tikkiwala on late foggy winter evenings, the grey hand knit shawl wrapped around mother, the ageless hot water bottles getting refilled every now and then also evoke happiness.

As the month of October commences, Hygge doesn’t seem so far. The famous author, Louisa Thomsen Brits has said it perfectly, “A determined pursuit of happiness doesn’t necessarily lead to well-being. At the heart of Danish life, and at the core of Hygge, is the deeper stability of contentment.” And I will hold on to this fleeting sense of happiness.

At least, for all of winter.

(The writer is a Chandigarh-based educationist)

