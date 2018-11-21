Rajasthan assembly election: 613 nominations rejected after scrutiny

As many as 613 nominations for Rajasthan assembly election were rejected on Tuesday, after scrutiny. According to a press release by the Election Commission, 3,295 candidates filed 4,288 nominations in the state, of which 613 were rejected.

Maximum of 15 nominations were rejected in Marwar assembly constituency in Pali district. There were 30 assembly constituencies where no nomination was rejected. After scrutiny, 2,874 candidates are in the fray.

As per norms, candidates can withdraw their names on Wednesday and Thursday, after which they will be allotted the symbols and list of candidates will be prepared.

Polling in the state will be on December 7 from 8am to 5pm and counting of votes will take place on December 11, the release said.

Click here for complete coverage of Rajasthan Assembly Election

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 15:20 IST