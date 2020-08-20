e-paper
Home / Ranchi / After Jharkhand CM’s order, tribals of Masalia get handpump for drinking water

After Jharkhand CM's order, tribals of Masalia get handpump for drinking water

After the Chief Minister’s direction, Deputy Commissioner Dumka told the Chief Minister that the Engineer and Block Development Officer of Drinking Water Department were asked to go to Masliya to take stock of the situation for necessary action in the case.

ranchi Updated: Aug 20, 2020 12:38 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Ranchi
Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday ordered Deputy Commissioner of Dumka to provide pure drinking water to the residents of Jojotola in Masalia block.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday ordered Deputy Commissioner of Dumka to provide pure drinking water to the residents of Jojotola in Masalia block.
         

After Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday ordered Deputy Commissioner of Dumka to provide pure drinking water to the residents of Jojotola in Masalia block, a hand pump was installed at the site later in the day.

After the Chief Minister’s direction, Deputy Commissioner Dumka told the Chief Minister that the Engineer and Block Development Officer of Drinking Water Department were asked to go to Masliya to take stock of the situation for necessary action in the case. The drinking water was provided to the tribals of Masalia block by providing a hand pump in the area

The Chief Minister was informed that the poor tribal people of Jojotola are forced to drink dirty water. The Chief Minister was requested to provide clean drinking water to the people of the village.

Soren also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Giridih to inform the families of late Jeevlal Mandal of Baray village of Birni Block by providing them assistance in connection with ration as well as all government schemes.

The assistance was provided within two hours of the order being issued.

