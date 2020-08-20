e-paper
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand moving ahead in fight against Covid-19, govt scaling up tests, contact tracing: CM Soren

Jharkhand moving ahead in fight against Covid-19, govt scaling up tests, contact tracing: CM Soren

ranchi Updated: Aug 20, 2020 18:47 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Ranchi
“Now, our focus is on increasing the number of Covid- examinations, beds in hospitals, scaling up contact tracing and quarantine facilities,” the chief minister said.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said his government was striving hard to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, and the people of the state need to support this endeavour by wearing masks and following other safety measures.

In an official release issued by the chief minister’s office, Soren asked people to immediately visit a health centre if they experience Covid-19-like symptoms.

“Every day, we are moving ahead in our fight against coronavirus. Yesterday, Ranchi district alone has set a record with more than 10,000 tests.

“Now, our focus is on increasing the number of Covid- examinations, beds in hospitals, scaling up contact tracing and quarantine facilities,” the chief minister said.

The JMM-led government is committed to serving the citizens of the state, he said.

“People should be responsible and not leave the house without wearing a mask. Visit the nearest health centre immediately if you experience symptoms of coronavirus.

Remember your alertness is the first shield of protection against the virus,” Soren added.

