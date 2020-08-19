Jharkhand reports 1,266 new Covid-19 cases, 10 more deaths

ranchi

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 16:33 IST

Jharkhand on Tuesday reported 1,266 new cases of Covid-19, taking its tally to 25,333, as per an official bulletin.

Among the new cases were Health Minister Banna Gupta and AJSU Party president Sudesh Mahto.

Ten more people died in the state, following which the toll rose to 265, the bulletin issued by the Health Department said.

The state tested record 27,260 samples for Covid-19 during the day, it added.

So far, 15,974 people have recovered in the state, while 9,359 are being treated, the bulletin said.