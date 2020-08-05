Jharkhand reports one more Covid death; toll rises to 129

ranchi

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 16:07 IST

One more person died of Covid-19 in Jharkhand on Tuesday, taking the total number of fatalities in the state to 129, a government bulletin said.

Out of 14,070 samples tested during the day, 399 fresh infections were detected, raising the state’s coronavirus caseload to 14,070, it said.

Jharkhand now has 8,742 active cases, while a total of 5,199 people recovered from the disease.

Till date, 3,45,907 samples have been tested, the bulletin said.