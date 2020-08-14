Jharkhand’s new emblem unveiled to depict ‘real glimpses’ of state

ranchi

Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu and chief minister Hemant Soren on Friday unveiled state’s new emblem, which represents the state’s progress, culture, flora and fauna. It was unveiled at Ranchi’s Aryabhatta Auditorium in the presence of assembly speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto, Rajya Sabha MP Shibu Soren and other dignitaries.

Murmu said the new logo is associated with the identity and self-respect of the state. “It represents the state’s culture and natural resources,” she said.

The new circle-shape emblem will come into effect from Saturday on the occasion of Independence Day.

The chief minister said, “The circle-shape emblem exhibits the state’s culture, tradition and progress. It represents every corner of the state and reflects the real spirit of Jharkhand, which were somehow missing in the past logo. The emblem is such an identity of the state, which gives a feeling of being proud.”

The logo is encircled with green colour, which depicts the greenery of the state and symbolizes happiness and prosperity. The national Ashoka emblem at the centre is representing cooperative federalism.

The second ring in the logo depicts white elephants, which symbolizes the natural wealth and prosperity of the state. The elephant is also Jharkhand’s state animal.

The third ring showcases state flower Palash, reflecting the beauty of Jharkhand. Besides, the red colour in the flower is also a symbol of revolution, which reflects the struggle of people of the state.

The fourth ring exhibits motifs of dance to showcase the state’s rich cultural heritage and the indelible imprint of centuries-old tradition, instruments, songs and dance.

Jharkhand prepares for Independence Day celebration

Ranchi’s Morabadi ground decked up for state function of Independence Day celebration amid Covid-19 pandemic. Chief minister Hemant Soren will unfurl the tri-colour at the ground at 9am on Saturday.

This would be for the first occasion when common people are not be invited to the event. The decision was taken in view of the Covid-19 spread in Ranchi as well as other parts of the state.

However, Corona warriors including doctors, policemen, health workers and people who have defeated the highly contagious Covid-19 disease will grace the occasion as special guests. More than 500 Corona warriors and survivors have been invited for the programme.

As many as 13 platoons would take part in the parade. The parade rehearsal of mixed contingents of Jharkhand Armed Police (JAP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Jharkhand Jaguar, Home Guard (rural), cadets of Scout & Guides and others concluded on Thursday.