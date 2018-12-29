No corruption, scam charges against government in past 4-years: Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das

Chief minister Raghubar Das on Friday, while reading out his government’s achievements in past four years, said that not a single charge of corruption or scam was levelled against his government during his tenure.

Speaking at a function held to celebrate the completion of four years of the BJP government in Jharkhand at CM House, he said good governance, right policies and commitments helped Jharkhand, which was synonymous to corruption and scams till few years back, to achieve hordes of milestones in the past four years.

“Now, people of the state proudly say I am a Jharkhand resident. This is the difference we made in the past four years,” Das claimed.

In a bid to fulfill people’s aspirations, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had created Jharkhand in 2000 but aspirations of the people were not fulfilled due to political instability, as a weak government does not have the power or commitment to take strong decisions, Das said, adding, most of the energy in weak or coalition governments goes in protecting the chair.

“Earlier, Jharkhand was known for left wing extremism. Due to government’s strong decisions and efforts of security personnel, the extremism is taking its last breaths and peace prevailed across the state, which is the main rider of development,” Das said.

The chief minister said that the government’s focus has been on agriculture and rural development in the past four years. Under Ujjwala scheme, 47 lakh gas connections were provided while another 13 lakh women would get connections by March 2019. For women empowerment, Jharkhand is the first state in the country where property in the name of a woman is registered at Re 1.

He further said that 32% villages have been provided access to pure drinking water through pipelines so far. “We are committed to provide safe drinking water through pipelines to all villages by 2022,” he said, adding, houses would be provided to urban homeless by 2020. “The project for urban homeless would start from Ranchi in January, where 27,000 houses will be built,” he said.

Jharkhand government has so far provided jobs to 35 lakh people and one lakh youth got appointment letters on January 10, CM said.

The CM also counted the challenges on the occasion. He said more works needed to be done in health and education sector. School mergers and construction of five new hospitals are some of the initiatives that were taken in this regard.

Chief minister Raghubar Das also announced that the Mukhya Mantri Sukanya Yojana for girl empowerment and eradication of child marriages would be launched from January 1. Under the scheme, an incentive of Rs 5,000 will be given on birth of girl child. The amount will be credited to mother’s account through direct benefit transfer, CM said. The incentive of Rs 5,000 will be given on enrollment at classes 1, 5, 8, 10 and 12. He said that an incentive of Rs 10,000 will be given if the girl remains unmarried till the age of 18 and Rs 30,000 would be given for her marriage under the scheme.

The chief minister also announced that Jharkhand would be fully electrified by December 31, 2018. He said electrification was a challenge in 10,000 houses of 247 villages. “We have electrified the houses through solar power. Centre had given March 2019 as the deadline for electrification. We have achieved this three months before,” Das said.

Government’s claims of major achievements in past four years

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 14:31 IST