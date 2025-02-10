Aero India 2025: Bengaluru hotel prices up by almost 20%, occupancy touches 95%

With aviation enthusiasts and industry leaders descending at Yelahanka Air Force Station to attend the Aero India Show 2025, Bengaluru's hotel demand has skyrocketed. Hotel occupancy has touched nearly 95%, driving more than a 20% increase in room rates. Many hotels in north Bengaluru and the Central Business District are already fully booked for the event. Many hotels in north Bengaluru and the Central Business District are already fully booked for the Aero India show between February 10 and February 14. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

Aero India, a biennial air show and aviation exhibition, began on February 10 and will continue till February 14 at Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru. The premier event provides a platform for defence industry leaders to collaborate and showcase advanced technologies, aiding the Indian Armed Forces in modernising their operational capabilities.

Government representatives, industry leaders, Air Force officers, scientists, defence sector experts, start-ups, academia, and other stakeholders from the world over are attending the event.

The Invest Karnataka 2025 is also scheduled in the IT Capital between February 12 and February 14. Over 5,000 delegates are expected to attend the event.

Experts say that maximum demand is concentrated in North Bengaluru, particularly in areas such as Yelahanka, Hebbal, and the Outer Ring Road (ORR), owing to their proximity to key event venues and connectivity.

Experts add that compared to standard (non-event) periods, hotels have typically increased their prices by around 20% to 50%. In some cases—especially for hotels close to the event venue or with limited inventory—the surge can exceed 50%.

They said that the demand for hotel rooms is usually high during the Aero India Show every year, but this time around, with the Global Investors Meet taking place around the same time, demand has doubled.

Several hotels in north Bengaluru and the Central Business District are witnessing high demand. ITC Windsor is fully booked across all categories until February 15. “We have received consistent interest from travellers across the globe, and this momentum has contributed to a considerable revenue increase,” Sabrina Dey, General Manager, ITC Windsor, told HT.com.

"Most hotels in prime locations (near the event venue or central business districts) are experiencing very high occupancy rates—almost 85-95%. Budget or standard rooms fill quickly due to cost-conscious travellers and event staff bookings. As a result, many properties have very limited or no standard rooms left," Kahraman Yigit, Co-founder and CEO of Olive by Embassy, said.

Hotel prices surge in north Bengaluru and the central business district

Hotel properties close to the Yelahanka Air Base and Kempegowda International Airport are experiencing the highest demand. Experts say the central business district (CBD) and tech hubs like Hebbal and Manyata Tech Park have also seen high bookings, given their connectivity and proximity to principal corporate offices.

For example, Hotel Sterling Inn in north Bengaluru offers a deluxe room for ₹11,250 per night between February 11 and 12. It offers the same room for ₹1,367 per night between February 18 and 19, according to listings on MakeMyTrip.

Other hotels, like Hyatt Centric in north Bengaluru's Hebbal, are offering a room for ₹28,000 per night between February 11 and 12. A week later, the same room is available for over ₹18,000 per night, MakeMyTrip price listings show.

Hebbal's Courtyard Bengaluru website by Marriot shows a room priced at ₹23,000 per night between February 11 and 12. A week later, the price is ₹17,000-18,000 per night.

"The average daily rate (ADR) for a hotel room can range from roughly ₹6,000-10,000 per night during the Aero Show period. For 3-4-star hotels, the ADR often ranges from ₹10,000-18,000, depending on brand and location. For 5-star hotels, the prices can start at ₹20,000 and go upward, especially for premium suites," Yigit explained.