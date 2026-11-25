Hyderabad-based Aparna Constructions and Estates Private Limited announced on November 25 the launch of two real estate projects in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, for which it will invest ₹1,825 crore. The company said the two projects include Aparna Wonder Woods in Bengaluru and Aparna CyberZed in Hyderabad, which together will comprise 2,020 residential units spread across 21.3 acres. Hyderabad-based Aparna Constructions and Estates Private Limited announced on November 25 the launch of two real estate projects in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, for which it will invest ₹1,825 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo ) more

According to the company statement, the launches reflect the company's continued focus on expanding its residential portfolio across high-growth urban markets, with developments tailored to the distinct requirements of each location. While Aparna Wonder Woods will bring a mix of apartment configurations to South Bengaluru, Aparna CyberZed will exclusively offer a 3 BHK residential development in Hyderabad's western corridor.

The company said the Bengaluru project, Aparna Wonder Woods, is spread across 14.9 acres in Mallasandra, off Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru, and will comprise 1,261 residential units across five towers rising between 28 and 30 floors. The project will offer 2, 2.5, 3 and 3 BHK + Study configurations, with apartment sizes ranging from 1,292 sq ft to 2,092 sq ft.

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"The development will host an array of 50+ amenities and 87% open spaces. Its location in South Bengaluru offers connectivity to key residential and employment destinations, including Electronic City and Global Village Tech Park, as well as established social infrastructure across the corridor," according to the company statement.

The Hyderabad project it said is located in Osman Nagar, and will be spread across 6.4 acres, comprising 759 residential units across three high-rise towers of 38–39 floors. The project will offer exclusively 3 BHK apartments, with sizes ranging from 1,471 sq. ft. to 2,001 sq. ft.

With 40+ amenities, including a Pickleball Court, Trampoline with Rock Wall Climbing and Outdoor Gym, the development is designed around the requirements of households seeking larger apartment configurations and community amenities in Hyderabad's western residential corridor. The ideal location of the property provides access to key employment and commercial hubs, including Gachibowli, the Financial District and HITEC City, alongside educational, healthcare and retail infrastructure, according to the statement.

“Our approach to residential development has always been guided by a clear understanding of how cities are growing and how housing requirements are evolving within them. Bengaluru and Hyderabad present distinct opportunities, shaped by their employment corridors, infrastructure development and changing residential preferences," said Rakesh Reddy, Director, Aparna Constructions and Estates Private Limited.

"With Aparna Wonder Woods and CyberZed, we are strengthening our presence in two markets that continue to offer long-term residential potential, while adding over 2,000 homes to our portfolio, with each project reflecting a considered approach to location, configuration and community planning," Reddy said.

100 million sq ft portfolio by 2030 According to the company statement, the launches are also aligned with Aparna Constructions’ broader growth strategy. Looking ahead, the company aims to expand its residential development portfolio to over 100 million sq. ft. by 2030, supported by a robust pipeline of projects, disciplined capital deployment and a long-term approach to both established and emerging urban and rural markets.

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"As part of this growth roadmap, Aparna Constructions is targeting an anticipated development pipeline of 40 million sq. ft. across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, with plans to launch eight new projects across Hyderabad and Bengaluru. These initiatives underscore the company’s commitment to sustained expansion and strengthening its presence in key real estate markets," the company said in the statement.