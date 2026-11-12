Hyderabad records 61,033 home registrations, down 1% in Jan-Oct 2026; transaction value rises 3% to ₹44,305 crore

Hyderabad recorded 61,033 residential property registrations between January and October 2026, marking a marginal 1% year-on-year (YoY) decline. However, the value of registered transactions rose 3% YoY to ₹44,305 crore, indicating resilience in the market, according to an analysis by Knight Frank India. Hyderabad real estate: In October 2026, 5,318 properties were registered, down 14% YoY and 5% month-on-month (MoM). The moderation coincided with Pitru Paksha, which extended from September 26, 2026 - October 10 (Representational photo) (Unsplash)

The divergence between registration volumes and transaction values reflects the growing contribution of higher-ticket homes, with the premium housing segment supporting value growth even as overall registration volumes remained largely stable, the report said.

In October 2026, 5,318 properties were registered, down 14% YoY and 5% month-on-month (MoM). The moderation coincided with Pitru Paksha, which extended from September 26, 2026 - October 10, a period during which some homebuyers traditionally defer property-related transactions which may have contributed to the softer monthly activity.

The Hyderabad residential market spans four districts, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy and Sangareddy and includes transactions across both the primary and secondary real estate markets.

“Hyderabad’s residential market remained stable in terms of registration volumes during January-October 2026, while the value of registered transactions grew 3% year-on-year. This divergence points to a gradual shift in the composition of market activity, with higher-ticket housing playing an increasingly significant role in supporting transaction value,” said Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

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“October registrations moderated, partly coinciding with the Pitru Paksha period, when some homebuyers traditionally defer property transactions. Overall, the trend indicates that growth in the residential market is being shaped not just by the number of transactions, but also by the changing value mix of homes being registered,” said Baijal.

Premium homes record strongest growth at 6% During January – October 2026, registrations remained largely stable across ticket sizes. Homes priced below ₹50 lakh and those in the ₹50 lakh – ₹1 crore segment recorded declines of 2% and 1%, respectively, while registrations of homes above ₹1 crore increased 1%. In terms of value of homes registered, the premium segment recorded the strongest growth at 6%, while the below- ₹50 lakh segment remained broadly unchanged and the mid-segment declined 1%.

In October, registrations declined across all ticket sizes. The below- ₹50 lakh segment recorded the sharpest contraction, with volumes falling 21% YoY, followed by a 6% decline in homes above ₹1 crore and a 4% decline in the ₹50 lakh- ₹1 crore segment. Transaction values followed a similar trend in the lower and mid-segments, declining 18% and 7%, respectively. In contrast, the premium segment recorded a 6% increase in transaction value despite lower registration volumes, the data showed.

During January-October 2026, homes priced above ₹1 crore accounted for 51% of total transaction value, compared with 50% a year ago, while their share of registrations remained unchanged at 20%. The below- ₹50 lakh segment accounted for 55% of registrations, while the ₹50 lakh- ₹1 crore segment contributed 25%.

In October, the premium segment accounted for 59% of transaction value, up from 54% a year ago, despite representing 25% of registrations. Meanwhile, the below- ₹50 lakh segment’s share of registrations declined from 55% to 50%, while the mid-segment’s share increased from 23% to 25%, the data showed.

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