Are Bengaluru developers rolling out flexible payment plans to boost real estate sales? Netizens weigh in

Signalling a more cautious phase in Bengaluru’s premium housing market, buyers say several top real estate developers are now offering flexible payment plans and upfront discounts to boost sales. These rare incentives, shared buyers on Reddit, appear to be a response to softening demand, especially in the ₹2.5 crore-and-above apartment segment. Bengaluru real estate: Several top developers are offering flexible payment plans and upfront discounts to boost sales. These rare incentives, shared buyers on Reddit, appear to be a response to softening demand. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)

"Several developers are offering 25% upfront payment, the remaining 75% on possession. Were there similar kinds of offers 6 months ago as well? Why are they providing such enticing offers if 'all is well?' one of the buyers wrote on Reddit.

“This is probably the first time top developers are offering such plans across so many of their projects,” another Reddit user wrote. “It clearly shows that even they are struggling to sell their costly inventories. It had to stop somewhere. Probably this is the start.”

Homebuyers are getting surprise discounts from brokers

Adding to this shift is the increasing willingness of brokers to offer straight-up discounts, even before serious negotiation begins. “Brokers are openly offering 5% discounts,” one homebuyer wrote, surprised by the new level of price flexibility. “And this is even before asking for a better deal.”

However, some buyers have cautioned that these offers often come with trade-offs. Developers may quietly raise the base price before applying discounts, thereby preserving their margins while offering the illusion of a deal. “In all cases, they first increase the price and then offer the discount, so the overall effect is still a price rise, even if marginal,” one user explained.

The top-floor and ground-floor units, typically less desirable due to heat exposure or lack of privacy, often remain unsold until the end. “Developers do offer real discounts on these units because they are harder to rent or resell,” the buyer noted.

Stagnation is seen in the premium apartment segment

While buyers don’t anticipate a sudden price correction, there’s growing consensus that the market for luxury and ultra-luxury apartments, especially those priced over ₹2.5 crore, is likely to plateau.

On the other hand, plotted developments continue to see robust demand and price appreciation. "Plotted projects will continue to sell out, and prices will appreciate. But I seriously have lesser hopes for those 2.5 crore-plus flats, especially if someone buys for investment purposes," the buyer wrote.

New launches may follow suit if sales lag continues, buyers say

Redditors say that if the current sales slowdown extends into the festive season, more developers could be forced to adopt similar payment schemes or incentives. This may include EMI holidays, lower upfront payments, and bundled perks like complimentary car parking or GST waivers.

"No builder wants to sell to a new buyer at a lower price than someone who bought the same flat a few months ago," a Reddit commenter noted.

Here's what real estate experts say

"Market demand has slowed down, hence some of the builders are launching such schemes. Either there is an EMI holiday or a fixed meagre EMI payment till possession," a Redditor said. "Also, if you are opting for such plans, the pricing will be on the higher side. For the same unit, you'll get a better price if you go for a normal payment plan."

Experts say several developers offer attractive payment plans and discounts, particularly on projects where sales have slowed or inventory has piled up.

"These offers are often seen in mid or luxury developments that may be slightly off-location or not performing as expected in terms of buyer interest or sales. In such cases, despite having good architectural design or luxury appeal, developers use these schemes to incentivise purchases and clear unsold stock," Nomaan Ellahi, Associate Principal Partner, Square Yards, said.

However, even larger, well-established Grade A developers occasionally roll out similar limited-period offers or flexible payment plans to give sales a boost, he said. "While these major players may not be struggling with demand, the strategy helps maintain momentum and drive numbers."