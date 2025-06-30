Bengaluru real estate: People's Education Society buys two properties for 110 crore in Sadashiva Nagar

People’s Education Society (PES), which runs PES University, has acquired two independent houses in Bengaluru’s upscale Sadashiva Nagar area for a total of ₹110 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com. Bengaluru real estate: People’s Education Society (PES), which runs PES University, has acquired two independent houses in Bengaluru’s upscale Sadashiva Nagar area for a total of ₹ 110 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pexels)

The first transaction, registered on April 1, 2025, involves the purchase of a vacant residential plot measuring 9,840 sq ft on 2nd Main Road, Sadashiva Nagar. The property was acquired from Woodkraft (India) Pvt Ltd for ₹55.5 crore.

The second transaction, dated January 22, 2025, shows PES purchasing another independent house, also on 2nd Main Road, from BPL Limited for ₹54.1 crore. This property comprises a 9,840 sq ft land parcel with a built-up area of 5,575 sq ft.

Strategic expansion in a prime locality

Sadashivanagar, known for its upscale residential character and proximity to central Bengaluru, has been witnessing significant interest from educational and institutional buyers due to its prime location and large plot sizes, property consultants said.

According to media reports, PES University continues to invest in physical infrastructure and strategic expansion in Bengaluru.

According to the website, the People's Education Society was established in 1965, and PES University offers diverse programs in engineering, management, design, and life sciences.

The university's website showed that it has three campuses in Bengaluru, including Ring Road, Hanumanth Nagar, and Electronic City.

Meanwhile, an email query has been sent to PES University. If a response is received, the story will be updated. Woodkraft India and BPL Limited could not be reached for comment.

According to documents accessed by Propstack, in a recent land deal in 2025, Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited acquired prime land parcels worth ₹246 crore along Bannerghatta Main Road in Bengaluru in three separate transactions in February 2025.

They showed that the deals involved over 46,000 sq ft of land in the Hulimavu locality, all purchased from members of the same family.