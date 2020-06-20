e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Real Estate / Covid-19: FM interacts with realtors’ body to assess real estate sector’s problems

Covid-19: FM interacts with realtors’ body to assess real estate sector’s problems

Sources said that the realtors’ association sought relief from the government to tide over this crisis being faced by the real estate sector due to Covid-19 pandemic.

real-estate Updated: Jun 20, 2020 00:26 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
New Delhi
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman held an interaction via video conference with realtors’ body NAREDCO on June 19, 2020.
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman held an interaction via video conference with realtors’ body NAREDCO on June 19, 2020.(Photo Credit:Nitmala Sitharaman Office @TwitterI)
         

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday held discussions with the senior representatives of realtors’ body NAREDCO regarding problems faced by the real estate industry during the current coronavirus pandemic.

Maharashtra’s former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present in the closed-door meeting held through video conferencing.

“Smt @nsitharaman interacts with the senior members of the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) via video conference. Shri @Dev_Fadnavis, Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra also joins the interaction,” said a tweet put out by the finance minister’s office. 

Sources said that the association sought relief from the government to tide over this crisis.  NAREDCO members demanded one-time debt restructuring for the industry, last-mile funding for the stuck projects and lowering of interest rates on home loans to boost housing demand.

NAREDCO chairman Rajeev Talwar, its President Niranjan Hirnandani and Vice Chairman Parveen Jain were present in the conference. NAREDCO UP President R K Arora also participated.

tags
top news
‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China
‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
BCCI to review IPL sponsorship deals including Vivo
BCCI to review IPL sponsorship deals including Vivo
‘No Indian posts occupied by China’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
‘No Indian posts occupied by China’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
How India military stacks up vis-a-vis Chinese defence forces
How India military stacks up vis-a-vis Chinese defence forces
Maharashtra sees record 3,827 new Covid-19 cases, state tally now over 1.24 lakh
Maharashtra sees record 3,827 new Covid-19 cases, state tally now over 1.24 lakh
Covid update: Plasma therapy for Satyendar Jain; Covid Rani jibe; WHO warning
Covid update: Plasma therapy for Satyendar Jain; Covid Rani jibe; WHO warning
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In