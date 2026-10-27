Experion Developers plans ₹10,000 crore investment, eyes land in Gurugram, Noida; explores branded residences, senior living opportunities

Singapore-based AT Capital Group has deployed nearly ₹5,000 crore in Indian real estate through its realty platform, Experion Developers, via the foreign direct investment (FDI) route. It plans to invest an additional ₹10,000 crore over the next five to seven years, betting on sustained demand for luxury housing, particularly in Gurugram and Noida, B K Malagi, vice-chairman, Experion Developers, told Hindustan Times. Singapore-based AT Capital Group, through its real estate platform Experion Developers, plans to invest an additional ₹10,000 crore over the next five to seven years, betting on sustained demand for luxury housing, particularly in Gurugram and Noida, said B K Malagi, vice-chairman of Experion Developers

“The company continues to evaluate land in both Gurugram and Noida, and that is where the majority of the ₹10,000 crore will go,” he said.

Asked about plans to enter the branded residences and senior living segments, Malagi said the company was evaluating opportunities but had not announced any specific plans. . The company is also open to acquiring stalled projects through the insolvency route, provided the asset and title are clear.

“AT Capital has invested $500 million (approximately ₹5,000 crore) so far in Indian real estate. It plans to invest another $1 billion (approximately ₹10,000 crore) over the next five to seven years. Around 60–70% of the fund is likely to be infused into land acquisition for future development,” he said.

The investment commitment will cover land acquisition, approvals and construction, with spending phased over the plan period rather than distributed evenly across each year. “The weighting in the early years is towards land, because it helps us secure the pipeline,” Malagi said.

Of the additional ₹10,000 crore commitment, around ₹5,000 crore has been deployed to date, largely towards land acquisition in NCR. The remaining investment will be spread across approvals and construction over the next five to seven years, he said.

“We don’t break out allocations project by project, since land transactions are commercially sensitive while they are being negotiated,” Malagi explained.

In FY27, Experion has launched one project and expects to launch another before the financial year ends. Across its planned developments, the company expects to deliver around 3,000 homes and plots, with nearly two-thirds in NCR and the remainder in markets such as Amritsar and Lucknow, he said. Prices range from ₹4 crore to ₹48 crore, depending on the project, he said.

“Our focus for the plan period is NCR, Amritsar and Lucknow. We cannot comment on other markets today. On format, we build both: high-rise at The Trillion and Experion Elements, and plotted developments at The Westerlies and Virsa in Amritsar. It is decided more by the site and the local buyer, rather than a company-wide preference,” he said.

The company's Experion Saatori in Sector 151, Noida, serves as the entry point to the portfolio's luxury tier, where Japanese Zen-inspired 3 BHK configurations start at around ₹4 crore. Moving higher through flagship addresses like The Trillion, the brand reaches its peak on Gurgaon's Golf Course Road with Experion One42. The ultra-exclusive project features four-side-open 4 BHK and 5 BHK layouts that start at approximately ₹28 crore and top out close to ₹50 crore.

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At The Trillion, located in Sector 48, Gurgaon, properties range from ₹5.96 crore to ₹8.64 crore. Spread across a 5.5-acre low-density layout, it houses three towers featuring 3 BHK and 4 BHK configurations. The super area for 3 BHK apartments ranges from 2,842 to 3,000 sq. ft. priced between ₹5.96 crore and ₹6.75 crore. The 4 BHK configurations offer 3,529 to 3,600 sq. ft. of area, with prices ranging from ₹6.97 crore to ₹8.64 crore.

Bookings expected to nearly double In FY26, Experion recorded bookings worth around ₹4,000 crore and expects to nearly double that figure. “For FY27, we expect our bookings numbers to comfortably cross this figure,” Malagi said.

Branded residences and senior living plans Asked about plans to enter the branded residences and senior living segments, Malagi said the company was evaluating opportunities but had not announced any specific plans.

“We continue to watch all three. Branded residences are growing in India, and we’ve looked at the model, though nothing has been announced. Senior living requires an operating capability that’s different from development, and we’d only enter it with the right partner,” he said.

Regarding the acquisition of stalled projects, Malagi said the company was open to opportunities where the asset and title were clear.

“We have acquired through the insolvency route before, on Golf Course Extension Road, so we’re open to it where the asset and the title are clean,” he said.

Experion entered the Indian real estate market in 2006 and has undertaken 12 projects across Gurugram, Noida, Lucknow and Amritsar, covering approximately 11 million square feet of built-up area. Its portfolio spans plotted developments, villas, high-rise residential projects, commercial offices and organised retail.

AT Capital Group also operates Juniper Green Energy, which is listed on the Indian stock exchanges. Experion Developers is a subsidiary of Experion Holdings Pte Ltd, Singapore, which is part of AT Capital Group.

The group has a medium- to long-term plan to list Experion Developers on the stock exchanges through an initial public offering (IPO), Malagi added.

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