Singapore-based AT Capital’s India real estate investment through Experion touches ₹5000 crore

Singapore-headquartered AT Capital Group’s cumulative investment in Indian real estate through Experion Developers has reached approximately ₹5,000 crore. The developer plans to invest another ₹10,000 crore over the next five to seven years, with the majority of its upcoming projects concentrated in the National Capital Region (NCR). Experion Developers, the FDI Indian real estate platform of Singapore-headquartered AT Capital Group, on Oct 22 announced that AT Capital's cumulative investment in Indian real estate has touched approximately ₹5000 crore since the company began operations in 2006.

The company, which entered the Indian real estate market in 2006, has undertaken 12 projects across Gurugram, Noida, Lucknow and Amritsar, covering approximately 11 million square feet of built-up area. Its portfolio spans plotted developments, villas, high-rise residential projects, commercial offices and organised retail.

Over the past five years, Experion has delivered more than 3,000 homes and plots. The company recorded sales of ₹3,700 crore in the financial year 2025-26, nearly double the ₹2,200 crore reported in the previous financial year.

“Crossing approximately $500 million (nearly ₹5000 crore) is a strong statement of intent. AT Capital has provided stable, cycle-agnostic investment to the Indian real estate sector for almost two decades. Operating without the constraints of traditional lender timelines means we never have to accelerate a project artificially, allowing us to prioritise the end customer in everything we build,” said B K Malagi, vice-chairman, Experion Developers.

The developer's expansion plans come amid sustained demand for premium residential properties in the NCR. At the launch of Experion Saatori in Sector 151 along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, the company recorded sales of approximately ₹1,800 crore and sold around 400 units, according to the company.

₹ 10,000 crore investment pipeline The planned investment over the next five to seven years will support the company's next phase of expansion, with most projects expected in the NCR and additional developments in other cities.

The company is also positioning wellness-led design as a central feature of its residential portfolio, reflecting a growing emphasis on living environments that prioritise health, natural light, ventilation and comfort.

“At Experion, wellness is not an amenity we add at the end. It is built into the design of every project from the very first drawing. Today's homebuyer is informed and discerning. They want to know what a home will do for their family's health in the decades to come, not just how it looks on launch day,” said Priyamvada Navet, deputy CEO, Experion Developers.

She said the company was focusing on aspects such as air quality, natural light, ventilation and noise reduction, alongside amenities traditionally associated with luxury housing.

Its design approach includes fresh-air ventilation and filtration systems in ultra-luxury homes, treated water at the point of use, low-VOC finishes, acoustic detailing, daylight-oriented layouts, and landscaped areas featuring native plants and shaded walkways.

Wellness-led design in luxury housing The Trillion, the company's project spread across 5.5 acres in Sector 48, Gurugram, exemplifies this approach. Designed in collaboration with DPA Singapore, One Landscape Hong Kong and Greymatters Singapore, the project incorporates extensive open landscaping.

According to the company, each apartment is designed as a corner residence, with four apartments per floor, allowing natural light and cross-ventilation from three sides.

The focus on wellness comes as developers increasingly seek to differentiate luxury housing projects through design, environmental features and living experiences rather than relying solely on location and conventional amenities.

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Global investment portfolio Beyond India, AT Capital has invested approximately $1 billion in real estate across Europe, spanning commercial, residential and mixed-use developments. In the Netherlands, the group holds a 50% stake in development company 3W Real Estate and is a significant partner in Bajeskwartier Ontwikkeling CV, a consortium redeveloping the former Bijlmerbajes prison site in Amsterdam.

The project envisages a 1.45-million-square-foot mixed-use district comprising approximately 1,350 homes. Masterplanned by OMA, the development incorporates car-free planning, public gardens and the reuse of parts of the original structure. The consortium is led by Dutch developer AM and includes Schroders Capital. AT Capital has also invested in real estate projects across France, Poland and Spain.

In India, the group has interests beyond property development through Juniper Green Energy, a renewable energy independent power producer listed on the National Stock Exchange and the BSE.

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