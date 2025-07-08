Lodha Developers reports a 10% jump in pre-sales bookings to 4,450 crore in Q1FY26

Mumbai-based listed real estate developer Lodha Developers reported a 10% growth in pre sales bookings to ₹4,450 crore in the first quarter of FY26, compared to ₹4,000 crore during the same period last year. Mumbai-based listed real estate developer Lodha Developers reported a 10% growth in pre-sales bookings to ₹ 4,450 crore in the first quarter of FY26. (Picture for representational purposes only)(HT Files)

In a regulatory filing, Lodha Developers said, "We achieved pre-sales of ₹4,450 crore in Q1, FY26, showing 10 per cent year-on-year growth."

According to the company, the increase was despite the impact of geopolitical tensions in the first half of the quarter, which resulted in a ‘loss’ of activity for two weeks, which the company expects to make up over the course of the rest of the financial year.

"With further strengthening of our launch pipeline for the current fiscal on the back of significant business development achieved during the June quarter, we remain on track to achieve FY26 pre-sales guidance of ₹21,000 crore," the company said.

During the quarter, the firm added five new projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, and Bengaluru with a combined GDV of ₹22,700 crore—already more than 90% of its full‑year GDV guidance of ₹25,000 crore.

The company said that the collections for the quarter stood at ₹2,880 crore, marking a 7% increase YoY and aligning with the company’s business plan.

The company said that despite considerable investment in business development, net debt remained at ₹5,080 crore, comfortably below the company’s 0.5× net‑debt‑to‑equity cap.

Rebranding of the company

The company announced that Lodha Developers, formerly known as Macrotech Developers Limited, will rebrand as Lodha Developers Limited with effect from June 16.

Abhishek Lodha-led firm Macrotech Developers Ltd received approval from the Registrar of Companies to change its name almost two months after settling the trademark dispute with the younger brother who owns the House of Abhinandan Lodha. They settled the dispute on April 14.

According to the agreement reached between the two brothers, the listed entity Macrotech Developers Ltd is the owner of and has the exclusive right to use the brand names 'Lodha' and 'Lodha Group'. Abhinandan Lodha is the owner of and has the exclusive right to use the brand name 'House of Abhinandan Lodha'. Lodha Group and 'House of Abhinandan Lodha' have no connection with each other, and both entities decided to communicate this widely, they had said in a statement.