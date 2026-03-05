MHADA lottery 2026: Housing draw expected to be announced by March 31: CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is expected to announce the lottery for affordable homes in Mumbai by March 31, Sanjeev Jaiswal, Vice President and CEO of MHADA, told reporters on March 5. MHADA lottery 2026: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is expected to announce the lottery for affordable homes in Mumbai by March 31. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Mehul R Thakkar/HT )

While Jaiswal did not mention the number of homes to be put on the market, it is expected to be around 5,000 affordable homes.

Jaiswal was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of launching a mobile app DigiMHADA. According to MHADA officials, around half of the total units will come up for sale in the Goregaon area of Mumbai.

The MHADA lottery will cater to a mix of economically weaker sections (EWS), lower-income groups (LIG), middle-income groups (MIG), and high-income groups (HIG) across several locations.

Also Read: MHADA lottery 2026 update: MHADA is expected to announce the lottery of 5,000 affordable homes in the Mumbai real estate market before March 31

The officials said a significant portion of the flats in the forthcoming lottery will be from under-construction projects across the city. Several of these developments are still in the early stages, with only foundation work or a few floors completed. As a result, possession of many of these homes is expected only after 2028, according to a Hindustan Times report.

The largest share of units, between 2,400 and 2,500 flats, is likely to come from the Patra Chawl project in Goregaon West. Of these, around 2,300 homes are expected to be earmarked for low- and middle-income groups, while the remaining units will be offered to high-income group homebuyers, the report said.

Also Read: MHADA update: Over 70% of 118 flats being sold on a First-Come, First-Served Basis in Mumbai are priced below ₹2 crore

What is the MHADA lottery? The MHADA lottery is a government-run housing allotment system in Maharashtra that offers affordable homes to different income groups through a computerised draw.

The lottery is conducted annually by MHADA in cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, Nagpur, and several others. The nodal housing authority in Maharashtra for affordable housing- MHADA, has constructed 5,05,802 dwelling units/tenements (including redevelopment) since its establishment in December 1977, according to its official data.

Also Read: Mumbai: BMC expected to roll out policy to grant long-pending Occupation Certificates to housing societies by month end

First-Come, First-Served Basis (FCFS) scheme of MHADA On February 17, MHADA put 118 apartments up for sale on a First-Come, First-Served Basis. More than 70% of the 118 apartments offered under the First-Come, First-Served (FCFS) scheme in Mumbai are priced below ₹2 crore.

As per the price bifurcation on MHADA’s website, 40 flats are available below ₹1 crore, over 70 units fall under the ₹2 crore category, while 28 apartments are priced between ₹2 crore and ₹8 crore.