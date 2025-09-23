Planning to buy a flat in Mumbai? Be ready to spend ₹1 crore for a 1 BHK and up to ₹100 crore for a luxury 4BHK

Mumbai’s real estate market's residential segment continues to reflect sharp contrasts between suburban affordability and the premium pricing of South and Central Mumbai. Prices rise steeply as one moves from 1 BHK to 4 BHK units, and from peripheral suburbs to central and coastal areas, especially in sea-facing or sea-view projects. Mumbai real estate market's residential segment offers options ranging from ₹1 crore for a 1 BHK in the suburbs to over ₹100 crore for luxury 4 BHK and larger apartments. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

How much does a 1 BHK cost in Mumbai? In western and eastern suburbs such as Borivali, Kandivali, Malad, Goregaon, Mulund, Bhandup, and Ghatkopar, 1 BHK apartments are priced between ₹80 lakh and ₹1.5 crore.

According to local brokers, the price band is much higher in midtown locations like Vile Parle, Santacruz, and Bandra, between ₹2 crore and ₹3.5 crore.

In Worli, one of the most coveted addresses in India, a 1 BHK can cost between ₹3 crore and ₹4 crore. Prices in South Mumbai are also in a similar range, brokers said.

How much does a 2 BHK cost in Mumbai? In South and Central Mumbai, the city’s most expensive regions, 2 BHK apartments command prices between ₹3 crore and ₹10 crore in areas such as Malabar Hill, Breach Candy, Lower Parel, and Prabhadevi. This micro-market continues to attract luxury buyers, particularly HNIs and NRIs, who prefer larger layouts, premium amenities, and sea-view towers.

By contrast, the western suburbs, including Bandra, Andheri, Goregaon, and Borivali, see the highest transaction volumes. Here, 2 BHKs are typically priced between ₹2 crore and ₹6 crore.

How much does a 3 BHK or 4 BHK cost in Mumbai? Larger configurations are the costliest. In the primary market, the most affordable 4 BHKs are in Borivali, priced between ₹5 crore and ₹10 crore. A 3 BHK in Borivali and surrounding areas generally costs between ₹3 crore and ₹7 crore, brokers said.

Moving to Bandra, Khar, Central and South Mumbai, considered among the priciest addresses in India, 3 and 4 BHK apartments are available between ₹7 crore and ₹60 crore, depending on the project, location, age of the property, and amenities.

Ultra-luxury formats such as 5 BHKs, duplexes, triplexes, and penthouses form less than 1% of total market transactions. These rare units are priced at ₹60 crore and above, with the most expensive deal to date touching ₹635 crore.

