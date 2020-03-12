Dulquer Salmaan’s Hey Sinamika with Aditi Rao Hydari, Kajal Aggarwal starts rolling

regional-movies

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 15:51 IST

Well-known southern choreographer Brindha Gopal dons the directorial hat with upcoming Tamil romantic comedy Hey Sinamika, which went on the floors on Thursday. The film, which will be produced by Jio Studios in association with Global One Studios, will star Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles.

“The magic of new beginnings. Starting the journey of Hey Sinamika with some lovely ladies. Aditi Rao Hydari, Kajal Aggarwal and under the guidance of my dearest Brindha master,” Dulquer tweeted.

Aditi Rao Hydari, who is teaming up with Dulquer for the first time, tweeted that she’s “Blessed to be part of this exciting film with Dulquer and Kajal Aggarwal”. Actor Khushbu Sundar, who presided over as the chief guest, clapped the first shot of the film at the launch.

Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Mani Ratnam, Suhasini Ratnam and others at the Hey Sinamika launch.

The launch event was also graced by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam along with his wife Suhasini Mani Ratnam. Hey Sinamika will have music by Govind Vasantha, who shot to fame with last year’s Tamil film 96. Preetha Jayaraman will crank the camera.

Also read: Rohit Shetty unfollows Katrina Kaif on Instagram days after his ‘nobody will notice Katrina’ comment

Dulquer, who is basking in the success of his latest Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, will begin shooting for Hey Sinamika immediately. Dulquer also has Malayalam film Kurup in his kitty. The film, being directed by Srinath, will be centered on Sukumara Kurup, a family man who, after reading a crime involving embezzlement of insurance money in Germany, got motivated to insure and script his own death by murdering a man, Chacko, to lay his hands on the money.

It’s been over three decades since the heinous incident and Sukumara is still at large. Dulquer will be seen playing Kurup in the film, which will reunite him with Srinath after seven years for the second time. They had previously worked together in Second Show.

Follow @htshowbiz for more