Team Master releases special poster on Vijay’s birthday

regional-movies

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 09:31 IST

The makers of Vijay’s Master released a special poster from their film on the occasion of actor Vijay’s birthday on Monday. The new poster was unveiled at midnight to ring in Vijay’s birthday and it went viral in seconds on social media.

Every year, Vijay’s fans celebrate his birthday in a big way. From organizing re-release shows of his films to carrying out several social activities, his birthday has called for a big celebration among his fans. However, this year it will all be all quiet.

As per India Today report, “Vijay has personally requested his fan clubs in every district to not indulge in any kind of celebrations amid Covid-19 scare. N Anand, head of Vijay Fan Club Association in Tamil Nadu, has conveyed the same to the actor’s fans across the country.”

On the career front, Vijay is looking forward to the release of Master next. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film stars Vijay in the role of a college professor. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the antagonist. Malavika Mohanan, who made her Tamil debut via Rajinikanth’s Petta, plays the leading lady. The film also stars Andrea Jeremiah in a key role.

Vijay was last seen on screen in Atlee-directed Bigil in dual roles. He was seen playing father and son roles and both the characters were well received by the audiences.

Bigil, which also starred Jackie Shroff and Nayanthara, went on to mint around Rs 290 crore at the box-office. It emerged as the highest grossing Tamil film of 2019.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor shares hateful messages she’s got after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, explains viral Koffee With Karan video

Meanwhile, Vijay will soon team up with AR Murugadoss or with filmmaker Sudha Kongara for his next Tamil yet-untitled project. Talks have already been initiated. Interestingly, if the project materializes, it’ll be Vijay’s maiden collaboration with a female director.

Sun Pictures will be bankrolling the project. An official announcement regarding the project is expected to be made this month. It is learnt from reliable sources that Sun Pictures has already paid an advance of Rs 50 crore to Vijay as remuneration for this project.

Follow @htshowbiz for more