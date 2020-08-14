e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Science / Russian vaccine not in advanced test stages, says WHO

Russian vaccine not in advanced test stages, says WHO

WHO and partners have included nine experimental Covid-19 vaccines within an investment mechanism it is encouraging countries to join, known as the Covax facility.

science Updated: Aug 14, 2020 10:16 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
London
A scientist prepares samples during the research and development of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a laboratory of BIOCAD biotechnology company in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
A scientist prepares samples during the research and development of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a laboratory of BIOCAD biotechnology company in Saint Petersburg, Russia.(REUTERS)
         

The World Health Organization says the vaccine approved by Russia this week is not among the nine that it considers in the advanced stages of testing.

WHO and partners have included nine experimental Covid-19 vaccines within an investment mechanism it is encouraging countries to join, known as the Covax facility. The initiative allows countries to invest in several vaccines to obtain early access, while theoretically providing funding for developing countries.

“We don’t have sufficient information at this point to make a judgment” on the Russia vaccine, said Dr. Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser to WHO’s director-general. “We’re currently in conversation with Russia to get additional information to understand the status of that product, the trials that have been undertaken and then what the next steps might be.” This week, President Vladimir Putin announced Russia had approved a coronavirus vaccine that has yet to complete advanced trials in people and claimed, without evidence, the immunization protects people for up to two years.

tags
top news
Raj Assembly session begins today: BJP to move no-confidence motion
Raj Assembly session begins today: BJP to move no-confidence motion
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
Terrorists kill 2 police officers, injure one in J-K’s Nowgam
Terrorists kill 2 police officers, injure one in J-K’s Nowgam
‘Friendship founded on trust’: Morrison wishes India on Independence Day
‘Friendship founded on trust’: Morrison wishes India on Independence Day
India’s Covid-19 tally jumps to 2.46 mn with 64,553 new cases in 24 hrs
India’s Covid-19 tally jumps to 2.46 mn with 64,553 new cases in 24 hrs
‘Need a clearly defined strategy’: Rahul’s message to govt on Covid-19 vaccine
‘Need a clearly defined strategy’: Rahul’s message to govt on Covid-19 vaccine
Wasim Akram names batsman who played him better than anyone else
Wasim Akram names batsman who played him better than anyone else
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In