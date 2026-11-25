WHEN LEVENT ALPÖGE announced, on November 20th, that he had proved the Riemann Hypothesis—a foundational unsolved problem in mathematics—he did not provide a proof. Or at least, not a traditional one. He had a good reason. Dr Alpöge works at Anthropic, an AI lab, and found his proof with the aid of Claude, the firm’s AI model. Printed out, says Dr Alpöge, the proof would be far too long for any human to check. Unsplash

What he provided instead was roughly 17m lines of computer code that describes the full proof. That is also too much for any human to digest. But it is the sort of thing on which a computer can pronounce. Dr Alpöge’s code was written in Lean, a programming language that can verify the chains of logic in mathematical proofs. The day after his announcement, the Lean Focused Research Organisation (FRO), a non-profit that develops the language, said it had fed the code to Lean’s checker and had “full confidence” that the proof was correct. At least for now, that is as close to a confirmation as anyone is going to be able to offer.

Lean relies on the close connection between computer programming and logic. It was developed by Microsoft in the early 2010s as a tool to verify that computer software would work as intended. It soon expanded into checking mathematical proofs. The verification process is carried out by a small section of code known as the kernel, which uses fundamental logical axioms to check that there are no gaps.

Having one computer mark another’s homework sounds worryingly circular. After all, like any piece of software, Lean has had bugs. But versions of Lean’s kernel have been written in several different programming languages. That allows cross-checking, since a bug in one version is unlikely to be present in another. And although both Lean and Claude are bits of computer software, they are fundamentally different beasts. Modern AI models are fuzzy and statistical. Lean’s proof-checker is an older style of computation: formalistic, hyper-literal and remorseless. Just what you want in a referee.