Mumbai, The Bombay High Court has raised concerns over the damage caused to the ecosystem while executing development projects, emphasising the need to ensure a balance between the environment and rapid urbanisation. Tree plantation cannot be paperwork formality while clearing green cover for infra projects: HC more

State agencies in Maharashtra cannot treat tree plantation as a mere paperwork formality while rapidly clearing green cover for urban infrastructure, said a bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna on Wednesday.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority through advocate Saket Mone seeking permission to divert 0.2869 hectares of mangrove forest land for a transport project.

The approval is required to build an 8.85-km elevated Automated Rapid Transit System , a driverless 'electric pod car' network, in Mumbai's premier commercial district, Bandra-Kurla Complex , which has been plagued by traffic snarls for a long time.

The court insisted authorities must take efforts for afforestation in advance rather than first taking permission to fell mangroves and leaving ecological restoration for later.

The bench noted that replantation of saplings, which may or may not grow up to full trees, was not serving any purpose.

"Why damage the eco system? The efforts of replantation have to be sincere and genuine. Once we give permission then efforts are taken for plantation. That would take years," the HC observed.

The court further said full-grown trees or mangroves are affected by development projects, but saplings are planted in their place, which take years to grow.

"There has to be a balance in the ecosystem. We are disturbing the ecosystem on account of development. Development is also important. But the rehabilitation of the environment has to move simultaneously. Permission is accorded today, but it would take five to ten years for the tree to grow. Right now we are disturbing the ecosystem," the HC said.

In its plea, MMRDA, a state-run development agency, claimed no mangroves would be cut down for its project, but six trees would be affected and assured the court it would undertake plantation of 100 trees as compensation.

Their lawyer Mone told the court that the elevated corridor is vital for last-mile connectivity in the busy business district.

The bench questioned why compensatory measures had not been initiated the moment the project had been conceptualised.

Maharashtra Advocate General Milind Sathe explained that a shortage of suitable saline land delays mangrove plantation. He maintained that saplings are planted in pre-monsoon period to ensure their long-term survival.

The court asked the state government to submit concrete data from the past five years showing total green cover, losses, and sapling survival rates before passing orders, and posted the matter for further hearing on November 30.

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