Ukraine night-time drone launches are finely tuned operations. Slicing through Russia’s increasingly complex layers of electronic jamming and air defences requires collecting voluminous data, communicating seamlessly with partners and consuming lots of energy drinks to stay alert. The sudden failure of SpaceX’s Starshield, the communications engine of Ukraine’s drone operations, overnight on October 14th was an unexpected challenge. Across Ukraine, millions of dollars’ worth of drones travelling at above 160kph (100mph) lost connection and began drifting aimlessly until they crashed. Some restrictions were removed in late October, but the 160kph speed limit returned over Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine in the first week of November. It remains in place. “The first switch-off felt like a warning,” says an officer in Ukraine’s elite Unmanned Systems Forces. “Now it feels like it’s something more elaborate.” FILE PHOTO: SpaceX Chief Engineer Elon Musk gestures during a joint news conference with T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert (not pictured) at the SpaceX Starbase, in Brownsville, Texas, U.S., August 25, 2022. REUTERS/Adrees Latif/File Photo (REUTERS) more

The restrictions are not a technical footnote. They help Russia where it is hurting most. Since last summer Ukraine has been using Starshield-equipped strike drones to interdict Russian supply lines to devastating effect in a campaign dubbed “Mid-Strike”. Starved of petrol, food, water and weapons, Russian soldiers are being cut to pieces at the front line. Last month Ukraine claimed that an astonishing 54,400 Russians were killed or severely wounded; Western intelligence agencies’ own estimates are not far off. Cutting off Starshield to planes or drones moving at 160kph or more undermines these operations. Ukraine’s drone interceptors, too, can now use Starshield only within Ukrainian-controlled territory, shortening the range at which they can intercept the jet-powered drones that Russia has unleashed on Ukrainian cities. Ukraine may be playing up the second danger for political effect, but it is real enough.

No one admits to making the decision to throttle Starshield. SpaceX, which provides the satellite service, initially told Ukrainian officers it was a technical error. Elon Musk, who controls SpaceX, has issued statements that are hard to credit. On November 18th he insisted he had no control over Starshield, the premium military subscription of his Starlink service, and that there had been no change to the service’s rules. His added comment that “there has been too much of this Ukraine-good and Russia-bad [narrative]” suggested he had been listening to Russian propaganda. Officials from the Trump administration blamed SpaceX. Marco Rubio, the secretary of state, said that although the service is “sold and operated through the Department of War”, Donald Trump had nothing to do with decisions made by Starlink and Starshield. “We cannot direct a private company.”

The distinction between Starlink and Starshield in Ukraine is largely a matter of branding. Some sensitive Starshield products for America’s armed forces run on segregated hardware, but the ones used by Ukraine employ the same satellites and receivers as ordinary residential Starlink. The issue of control is even more nuanced. On paper, the Starshield service is operated by SpaceX and controlled by the Pentagon. But a source in the American government says that the initial decision to throttle Ukraine’s Starshield in October bypassed the Department of War, and “did not follow any normal procedure or presidential order”. The service was partially restored, the source continued, only after the Pentagon sent a notice of non-compliance to SpaceX.

Insiders say it is unlikely that the idea of throttling speeds originated with political officials: their statements afterwards revealed confusion about the technology. “They couldn’t have come up with this policy without knowing what it is they’re trying to regulate,” says a source close to SpaceX. A former American official suggests that Mr Musk initiated the move with the “implicit or explicit” understanding of the president and his Ukraine-war negotiators. Some think the limits are intended to put pressure on Ukraine to make concessions in peace talks. “They are trying to train us,” says a Ukrainian drone commander.

Starlink’s history in Ukraine is instructive. Mr Musk began as an ally, but has evolved into a critic. After Russia’s full-scale invasion he accepted a public appeal by Mykhailo Fedorov, then the digital minister, to extend his satellite coverage to Ukraine. By May 2022 Starlink had become the Ukrainian military’s communications backbone and gave it an advantage over Russia: it was impossible to jam or intercept, or to locate individual terminals.

But as Ukraine began to succeed on the battlefield, Mr Musk’s enthusiasm waned. In the autumn his company introduced geographical limits around Crimea that caused naval drones’ connections to drop, at about the time Ukrainian units attempted expanded attacks on Russian naval bases there. Some suspect that Vladimir Putin had phoned him, though Mr Musk denies this. Others say he feared a nuclear confrontation. “In the summer he basically became convinced, it’s my job, Elon Musk, to personally prevent a third world war,” says a senior American official at the time.

The first Starshield-powered terminals appeared in Ukraine in 2024, after then-president Joe Biden’s administration negotiated a deal with Mr Musk to remove limits over its occupied regions. Mr Musk had threatened to turn the service off altogether. For most of the war, Ukraine used both Starlink and Starshield for military work, with SpaceX turning a blind eye. Drone commanders say the first clear differentiation came in January 2026, when SpaceX agreed to a Ukrainian request to introduce a “white list” of approved users so that Russian drones could not piggyback on Starlink to hit Ukrainian cities. At first SpaceX throttled both Starshield and Starlink to 72kph, before lifting the cap for Ukraine’s Starshield. That forced Ukrainian units to switch to the more expensive Starshield contracts. Until October drone units worked without restrictions over occupied Ukraine. After each kamikaze strike the unit reported the lost terminal and SpaceX renewed the contract with a new dish. The company, in other words, was clearly aware of how the terminals were being used.

The roles of Mr Musk, Mr Trump and his staff in the throttling are already in the sights of the incoming Democratic majority in Congress. Democratic senators have instructed Mr Musk to preserve all related records. Potential customers are growing worried that SpaceX’s services may come with a political kill switch. Foreign militaries are reconsidering contracts. It is a “huge problem”, says Volodymyr Stepanets, a former cybersecurity adviser to the Ukrainian military. “The events of October show that Starlink and Starshield are not consistent with sovereignty.”

Ukraine is focusing on finding workarounds. It is working with partners on building an independent satellite constellation, but that is probably years away. In the meantime, Ukraine is showing what it can do even without recourse to Starlink. On November 17th it destroyed part of Russia’s Crimean bridge. Five days later it sank the Merkury, a late-model Russian corvette, at a port in Libya. Unmanned Systems Forces’ officers say they are already switching to backup systems, primarily using drone communications relays. But that adds another layer of complexity. “It’s like being asked to run with cast-iron trainers,” says a Ukrainian military source. “We’ve proven ourselves to be good athletes, but reliable Starlink would definitely make things easier.”

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