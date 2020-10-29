Golden Retriever, pug or pooch? Here’s what your personality is like, based on your favourite breed of dog

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 20:38 IST

Consider it like a mystical canine horoscope but truth be told, your favourite breed of dog – whether it is a weakness for Golden Retrievers, pugs or poochs, says volumes about your personality traits. From German Shepherds to Labrador retrievers, Husky, Dalmatian and other dog breeds, our preferences in our canine friends actually says a lot about us.

Well, you’d be lying if you said that you love all breeds of dogs equally. As a dog owner or simply as a dog lover, people are drawn to certain breeds that share their personality traits, mimic their temperament or share the same characteristics.

It should come as no wonderment why dogs are considered as our best friends. Read on to know more about your personality based on your favourite canine breed.

1. Golden Retriever

Meet the friendliest dogs on the planet and love for them only means that you are as friendly as can be. Not only you mesh well with all types of people but are an open-minded person who is always looking to meet new pals.

On a similar note, your kindhearted nature would push you to do anything for your family or friends.

2. Poodle

A weakness for poodles means you are a mix of confident and outgoing apart from liking to be at the center of attention. You exude confidence, especially in your manner of walking, which might make people think you are haughty but you know how to let your hair down too and have a good time.

3. Pug

Pug lovers might be stubborn and can’t be budged when they have made up their mind but that is just one side of the coin. To balance out the personality, as a pug lover you are also incredibly charming and clever, a ball of energy and kindred spirit who like to play, cuddle and catch your beauty sleep.

4. Beagle

Hello, you happy-go-lucky human. Beagle lovers enjoy learning new things, can be overly curious at times and know how to keep themselves busy. Though you don’t get bored easily, your mischief also lands you in trouble.

5. German Shepherd

Fans of this breed are relied on as a strong leader courtesy their athletic and smart side. You are strong, dependable and often act like a lighthouse that helps to beam people home. Your protective nature makes people forever loyal to you.

6. Husky

Lovers of Husky dogs are determined, natural leaders who are strong-willed and have no problems showing others the way or getting what they want in life. Not one to be known as a couch potato, you can do anything all by yourself and relieve stress by remaining active.

7. Labrador retriever

Owners and lovers of Labrador retriever have an inviting personality, are kind and gentle in nature which makes people let their guard down. Calm, cool, collected and even laid back, you don’t take life too seriously and always have your chin held high.

8. Dalmatian

As a Dalmatian lover, you are always full of amazing stories to tell your friends and family as you are always chasing your dreams or the next big adventure. The world is your oyster as you crave to discover new things and move from circle to circle but you also have a quieter and sensitive side, a delicate aspect that can’t be jostled.

