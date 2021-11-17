Working on 2-in-1 laptops can be fun and productive, top picks

Given most of us work on laptops for work and personal purposes, 2-in-1 laptops make a perfect case why you must invest in them. They offer a host of features which make everyday working simpler for you. They have touchscreens and are super efficient. The best part is they can be used as both laptops and tablets, as they come with detachable keyboards.



Below is the list of 2-in-1 laptops which will make your everyday work more productive and fun. Check them out





1. AVITA Cosmos 2 in 1 laptop

B09HKBR46P

This 2-in-1 laptop comes with a detachable keyboard, touchscreen and a kickstand, which allows you to be more productive and efficient. It gives you the best user-friendly experience without any lags. Besides, you can connect multiple devices to this laptop. It has a good battery backup of up to six hours. Also, it is available in three equally stunning colours.



Some features:

1) Intel Celeron N3450 processor

2) 4 GB RAM

3) Intel UHD graphics for a lag-free and smooth operation

4) 29.46 cm (11.6) full-HD IPS touchscreen

5) Mini-HDMI slot, one USB 3.0 port and one microSD card slot

6) 3.5 mm headphone jack

7) Windows 10 Home edition





2. HP Pavilion x360 11th Gen Intel Core i5 2-in-1 FHD Laptop

B09G6VPW6W

This 2-in-1 laptop features a 14" display. It comes installed with Windows 10 Home and can be upgraded to Windows 11 free of cost. It also comes with integrated dual array digital microphones, a fingerprint reader, dual speakers, a full-size backlit keyboard and a built-in Alexa.



Some features:

1) 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor

2) Storage: 512 GB

3) Memory: 16 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM (2 x 8 GB)

4) 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

5) HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera

6) 3-cell, 43 Wh Li-ion battery





3. Dell 14 (2021) i3-1125G4 2in1 Touch Screen Laptop

B097SYQL3M

This laptop with a 14" display screen is user-friendly and features a finger print reader and a backlit keyboard. It comes in a stunning silver colour and has a touchscreen.



Some special features:

1) 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1125G4 processor (8MB cache, up to 3.7GHz)

2)Memory and storage: 8GB RAM

3) 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive

4) Intel Iris Xe graphics with shared graphics memory

5) Windows 10 Home

6) 14.0-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Truelife Touch Narrow Border WVA Display



4. Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Plus

B08XZJX46H

This 12.3" touchscreen laptop features a stylish and sleek design. It feels ultra light, which makes it easy to carry along anywhere with you. It comes in a stunning platinum colour and has a powerful battery performance.



Some features:

1) 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor

2) 8GB memory

3) 128GB SSD





At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON