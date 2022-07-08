Party wear dresses for women: Time to make a statement this season

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Do you always find yourself fretting over what to wear to the parties you've been invited for? Then this article is for you. Party wear dresses need not be blingy, if that's not your style. If you're style is minimalistic and simple, then there are many options to cater to that style sensibility as well. Every woman would want to look great at a party, even better than the host. Yes, this is one omnipresent wish that all women wish for. To elevate your style quotient, we have curated a bunch of options for you in our list below. They come with great fitting, will accentuate your curves, their unique sleeve type will boost your appearance and in some, the stunning sequin and embroidery work, will do the talking. What's more is our picks come in many colour variants too, so you may also feel spoilt for choice.
Brucella Bodycon Sheath Velvet Mini Dress
This beautiful sheath mini dress for women will amp up one's style quotient in the most amazing manner. Made of 94% polyester and 6% spandex material, it features striking sequin work all over it. It fits amazingly well and has a boat neckline. Another plus is that the fabric is also stretchy. You must check out the amazing colour options available in this dress.
Siril Bodycon Lycra
This bodycon dress is a stunning garment that can give your confidence a boost and help you glam up. It features stunning floral print all over it and looks riveting. The fabric it is made from is lycra. A stylish, v-neck dress, this one is perfect for that party in which you want to stand out and have all eyes on you.
Illi London A-line Dress
This A-line dress looks attractive and smart. A versatile wear, you can wear it to parties, office, formal events and so on to look smart and edgy. It has a regular fit and is made from 95% polyester and 5% spandex fabrics. It sleeves are ruched? and it features a nice geometric print on it. It is a definitely a must-have in your wardrobe.
Elyraa Polka Dot Dress
Stylish, edgy and sassy - this dress will accentuate your curves, make you feel good about yourself and let you be the centre of attraction anywhere you go. Available in slim fit, this one has a high neck and long net sleeves featuring polka dots. A pretty apparel, it will fetch you a lot of compliments. It is made from the blend of 95% polyester and 5% spandex fabrics.
Sheetal Associates Cocktail Party Dress
This dress is just what you need to look like a diva. This one has a v-neck and net sleeves. Its fitting is amazing and will amp up your confidence level. Available in slim fit, it is made from the blend of 90% polyester and 5% spandex fabric that feels super soft and comfortable too. So, no more fretting over party invitations, don on this dress and be ready for a string of compliments that will come your way.
