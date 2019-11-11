e-paper
CRPF cop and wife crushed to death while trying to get down from moving train

The couple was asleep when the train arrived at Duvvada station, their point of departure. In a hurry to get down, the couple jumped and slipped on to the tracks.

south Updated: Nov 11, 2019 12:53 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
The dead man's body. Focus on hand
The dead man's body. Focus on hand(Getty Images/iStockphoto file photo for representation)
         

A 48-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) cop and his wife, who tried to get down from a moving train, slipped and came under its wheels in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam district in the wee hours of Sunday, the police said.

The incident happened at Duvvada railway station at around 1 am. The deceased were identified as Kaparothu Venkata Ramana Rao, a CRPF head constable working in Chhattisgarh and his wife Nagamani (42), a housewife, belonging to Vedullavalasa of Garividi block in Vizianagaram district, but were settled down in Hyderabad.

According to Duvvada railway police, the couple was travelling from Hyderabad to their native place in Vizianagaram in Hyderabad-Bhuvaneshwar Express. On their way, they wanted to take a break journey at Duvvada, where Nagamani’s family lives. When the train arrived at Duvvada station late at night, Rao and his wife were asleep.

“The co-passengers alerted them. They woke up and hurriedly rushed towards the door of the compartment. Unfortunately, they went towards the opened door which was on the opposite side and there was no platform,” the police said.

As the train was already moving, Ramana first jumped out of it and slipped on to the tracks and Nagamani, too, in a bid to save her husband also lost control of herself and came under the wheels. Both were crushed to death on the spot, the police said.

The bodies were shifted to Anakapalle NTR Hospital for post-mortem. A case of accidental death was registered by Duvvada General Railway Police.

