KCR hints at TRS contesting Maharashtra assembly polls

If Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has his way, his party will contest the assembly elections in the ensuing Maharashtra assembly elections, at least in select assembly constituencies bordering the state.

KCR gave a hint to this effect, when several leaders from five assembly constituencies from Maharashtra’s Nanded district met him at his chambers in the state assembly on Tuesday.

Representatives from Nalgaon, Bhokar, Degloor, Kinwat and Hathgaon assembly constituencies in Nanded district bordering Telangana state announced that they would contest the forthcoming assembly elections in their state on TRS ticket, if given a chance.

The leaders, under the auspices of Babli village sarpanch Babu Rao Ganapath Rao Kadam requested KCR to allot tickets to any of them for contesting the Maharashtra elections. They said they would like to fight the elections on the plank that their villages be either merged with the Telangana state or the Maharashtra government implement the welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana.

The Telangana chief minister said there were requests from leaders, not only from Nanded district, but also from other areas like Bhiwandi, Sholapur, and Rajara, asking for the TRS ticket to contest the ensuing elections. “I will take a decision shortly and make an announcement,” KCR said.

Kadam said many villages in these constituencies, which were once part of Hyderabad state under the Nizam rule, were being completely neglected by the successive Maharashtra governments, while their adjacent villages falling in Telangana were getting huge benefits like Rs 10,000 per acre per year under Rythu Bandhu scheme, free power supply round-the-clock and free life insurance scheme.

“While the old people in the neighbouring villages in Telangana are getting Rs 2,016 per month as pension, we in Maharashtra are getting a meagre Rs 600. There are matrimonial alliances between the families of villages of Telangana and Maharashtra. While those getting married in Telangana are getting Rs 1 lakh under Kalyan Laxmi, we are getting nothing in Maharashtra,” he told reporters.

Kadam pointed out that the infrastructure facilities like roads, irrigation and drinking water supply in the Telangana villages were excellent, the villages across the border in Maharashtra are pretty bad. “Though the villages are geographically placed next to each other there is a vast difference in villages in the two states,” he regretted.

The representatives told KCR that they would like to fight the elections on TRS ticket, if given a chance, with a demand that the Maharashtra government should implement the welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana. “If it is not possible, we want that our villages be merged with Telangana. We will contest the coming Assembly polls with this slogan,” Kadam said.

