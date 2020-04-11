Kerala reports 3rd coronavirus-related death, 71-year-old dies in hospital

south

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 09:39 IST

A 71-year-old resident of Puducherry’s Mahe, who was admitted in Pariyaram Medical College in Kerala’s Kannur, died early on Saturday, officials said.

The man was suffering from multiple complications and was on ventilator support for the last two weeks, according to doctors.

He was admitted to a local hospital on March 27 and later discharged. Later, he was again rushed to the hospital after he developed pneumonia and both his kidneys were damaged, said doctors.

They added he didn’t have any travel history but participated in many functions before he fell ill.

Kerala was the first state in India to report coronavirus disease cases and has the least number of deaths and a good recovery rate.

There are 363 positive cases in the state to date after the first Covid-19 patient was reported in January.