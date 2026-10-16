Nagoya, Two-time Paralympics silver-medallist and defending champion Suhas LY started his Asian Para Games badminton campaign with a resounding straight-game win over Bangladesh's Joytu Dhar in the opening men's singles SL4 Group E match here on Friday. Suhas LY makes winning start in Asian Para Games badminton event

Suhas, an IAS officer who won silver medals in Tokyo and Paris Paralympics besides gold in the last Asian Para Games, defeated Dhar 21-8 21-11.

In men's singles SL4 category, Abhijeet Sakhuja beat Chinese Taipei's En-chuan Yeh 21-17 21-12.

SL4 is a standing sport class in para badminton for athletes with lower-limb impairments.

Tokyo Olympics gold-medallist and current Asian Para Games silver-medallist Krishna Nagar also made a positive start, defeating Chinese Taipei's Jia-siang Ling 21-5 21-4 in his opening men's singles SH6 Group C match.

Another Indian in SH6 category, Sivarajan Solaimalai, also won his first Group D match against Philippines' John Cyrus Maclang 21-7 21-6.

SH6 is for players with short stature .

In a mixed doubles SL3-SU5 Group A match, the Indian pair of Manisha Ramdass and Pramod Bhagat got the better of China's Lichuan Xiong and Tongtong Li 21-16 19-21 21-16.

Manasi Joshi and Ruthick Raghupati, however, lost 15-21 4-21 to Khalimatus Sadiyah and Fredy Setiawan of Indonesia in their opening group match.

The SL3–SU5 category combines standing lower-limb impairment and standing upper-limb impairment classes.

In women's singles SL3 category, former world champion Manasi Joshi lost 15-21 21-14 15-21 to Yuemei Liu of China in her opening Group A match.

Sanjana Kumari also won her opening SL3 group match, beating Hong Kong's Chai Saeyang 21-4 21-6.

SL3 is a classification for athletes with lower-limb impairments, including amputees, who experience poor walking or running balance.

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