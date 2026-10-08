‘A story that will last forever’: Cristiano Ronaldo’s touching message to Lionel Messi after Argentina farewell

While Lionel Messi had the perfect farewell to his international football career — goals, assists, happy tears, hugs and a ceremony in front of his home crowd — Cristiano Ronaldo found himself in the middle of turmoil at the Portugal camp. But putting their rivalry aside, the Portuguese superstar paid a touching tribute to Messi after the Argentine played his final match for his country at the Monumental against Benin. Lionel Messi has retired from international football Weeks after the end of the 2026 World Cup in North America, Messi announced his retirement from international football with Argentina. The country's federation, however, arranged a farewell game for him at the Monumental on October 6. Messi scored a goal and provided two assists in Argentina's win over Benin before bringing the curtain down on his extraordinary international career. The footballing world was quick to pay tribute to Messi on social media, with the likes of Neymar and Ronaldinho among those leading the tributes. Ronaldo joined them on Wednesday, replying to a post in which Messi reflected on his journey with Argentina.

Deep Dive What were the key highlights of Lionel Messi's farewell match for Argentina? Why did Lionel Messi decide to retire from international football? How did Cristiano Ronaldo pay tribute to Lionel Messi after his retirement?

The 41-year-old celebrated his long rivalry with the Argentine and the legacy he leaves behind. He wrote: “Leo, so many years defending your country and a story that will last forever. All my respect for what you have achieved with Argentina. A hug.”

Screenshot of Cristiano Ronaldo's message to Lionel Messi

Messi's appearance in front of 85,000 fans in Buenos Aires was his 208th for Argentina. He scored 136 goals for his country and reached the pinnacle of the sport four years ago in Qatar, when he led Argentina to the World Cup title. He also won two Copa America titles, in 2021 and 2024, as well as the 2022 Finalissima. "Yesterday was my last game, and I already miss wearing the blue and white. I know I'm making the right decision," Messi said in a lengthy Instagram post. "It's been an incredible journey, full of joy and also some sadness, but I know for sure that every step I took was worth it…