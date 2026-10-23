Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany rushed to hospital after collapsing at training

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany was taken to the hospital after feeling unwell during the club’s training session on Friday. The 40-year-old collapsed and was rushed to the hospital by ambulance. Bayern Munich's Vincent Kompany hospitalised after collapsing during training session. (REUTERS)

The Belgian was overseeing his team’s session when he began feeling unwell. The incident was first reported by the German newspaper Bild, which the club also confirmed. Kompany had been dealing with a viral infection in recent days, which also affected his involvement in Bayern’s previous Bundesliga outing.

“Vincent Kompany had to seek medical treatment on Friday after collapsing during training for FC Bayern's amateurs. The first-team coach had been watching the second team's session. Kompany will undergo thorough examination in the hospital and remain in medical care. For the time being, his coaching staff will manage training and match operations,” Bayern stated in a release.

Kompany contracted the infection last week and appeared subdued during Bayern’s 6-1 win over RB Leipzig on Saturday, watching much of the match from his seat. Bayern sporting director Max Eberl said at the time that Kompany, who reportedly needed help to climb stairs, had been struggling with both the virus and a hip injury.

Kompany had already missed training on Monday and Tuesday due to illness. Aaron Danks was in his place at the pre-match press conference prior to the Champions League draw with Arsenal (2-2) on Wednesday. He was back in the dugout for the match.

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After the Arsenal clash, Kompany felt Bayern Munich had done enough to win but admitted Luis Diaz’s withdrawal in the closing stages affected the team’s momentum. The Bayern manager acknowledged the quality of their opponents but felt his side created more chances than expected and could have taken all three points.

“We’re in a period with a lot of games. You have to immediately look to the next one. We played against strong opponents, we realised that. But we had our moments and more big chances than I imagined before the game. It’s a bit unfortunate because we were struggling a bit in the last 10 to 15 minutes as Lucho (Luis Díaz) had to go off again. That obviously takes away some of your momentum," Kompany said, according to the Bayern Munich website.

“Move on after Arsenal draw” Despite the disappointment of conceding a late equaliser, Kompany urged Bayern to move on quickly. A Bundesliga clash against the third-placed side is next on their schedule. The Belgian stressed the focus had shifted to the next game, insisting it was the most important task for his team now.

"We had the feeling that we could, or maybe even should have won the game, but we’re up against strong opponents and the game was never over. It’s obviously a shame in the moment when you concede the equaliser, but it was an intensive match against a top team, and next we face the team third in the Bundesliga and that’s the most important as of now.”

The Bundesliga leaders are due to travel to Freiburg on Sunday.