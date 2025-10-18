Burnley host Leeds United at Turf Moor on Saturday, October 18, in the English Premier League. Both clubs are searching for a much-needed victory after 2-1 defeats last weekend. Both sides are already feeling the weight of the season, sitting in the lower half of the table after seven matchdays. Burnley vs Leeds United: Match preview, team news, where to watch, and prediction for Premier League clash (REUTERS)

Burnley vs Leeds match preview

Leeds sit in 15th place, just above the relegation zone. Their early-season wins over Everton and Wolves gave fans hope, but the loss to Spurs showed defensive cracks. Daniel Farke’s side cannot afford to drop many more before their fixtures against West Ham and Brighton, as per Playing for 90.

Burnley, meanwhile, are in the relegation zone - but they are better than their record suggests. Scott Parker’s men have looked sharp in moments, even holding Liverpool and Manchester United before late heartbreaks. Their only win in the Premier League came back in August against Sunderland.

Burnley vs Leeds: team news and predicted line-ups

Scott Parker could switch to a back four again against Leeds. Lesley Ugochukwu, who scored against Villa, may start in midfield. Jaidon Anthony, their top scorer with four goals, is also fit to play after a knock.

Burnley predicted lineup (4-5-1): Dúbravka; Walker, Estève, Laurent, Hartman; Cullen, Ugochukwu, Florentino Luís, Tchaouna, Anthony; Foster.

For Leeds, goalkeeper Karl Darlow continues to stand in for Lucas Perri. Noah Okafor and Brenden Aaronson will likely feature up front, with Calvert-Lewin leading the line after scoring his first Leeds goal against Wolves in September.

Leeds predicted lineup (4-3-3): Darlow; Bogle, Struijk, Rodon, Gudmundsson; Ampadu, Longstaff, Stach; Okafor, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin.

Burnley vs Leeds: Head-to-head record

Both teams have played each other in 66 matches, with Leeds coming out on top on most occasions.

Matches played: 66

Burnley wins: 19

Draws: 13

Leeds wins: 34

Prediction

Both sides are evenly matched. Playing For 90 predicts a 1–1 draw to be the most likely outcome.

Burnley vs Leeds: Match officials

Referee: Tim Robinson

Assistant Referees: Wade Smith, Mark Scholes

Fourth Official: James Linington

VAR: Timothy Wood

VAR Assistant: Sian Massey-Ellis

Where to watch Burnley vs Leeds in the US

Fans in the US can stream the Burnley vs Leeds Premier League clash live on Peacock.

FAQs:

When is the Burnley vs Leeds match?

The Premier League game kicks off on Saturday at Turf Moor.

Where can fans watch Burnley vs Leeds in the US?

The match will stream live on Peacock.

What is the head-to-head record between Burnley and Leeds?

Leeds lead with 34 wins, while Burnley have 19; 13 games have ended in draws.

Who are the key players to watch?

Burnley’s Jaidon Anthony and Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin are expected to be the key men.