India v NZ: Kaith shines as All Whites win 5-0

Silver linings in a 5-0 defeat is difficult. But if in Auckland, India found a goalkeeper who can challenge Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, it would take some edge off the mauling. Vishal Kaith’s distribution should have been better but without him, the margin could have easily doubled. After four of the five matches against teams from the 2026 World Cup, India have shipped 16 goals and scored two. There is no stopping the deluge that has followed the creditable draw against Panama. After four of the five matches against teams from the 2026 World Cup, India have shipped 16 goals and scored two. (@IndianFootball)

New Zealand were not in the mood to ease off after racing to a 3-0 lead at half-time. They penned India in their penalty box and used Kaith, who pulled off six saves, for target practice. An own-goal from Bijoy Varghese (5th) and two more from Jesse Randall (34th and 43rd) was followed by New Zealand captain and Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood’s header in the 57th and it was 5-0 through a crisp first-time volley from Lachlan Bayliss.

It is one thing to know that there was a gap of 50 places between the teams (New Zealand 88; India 138) and quite another to see it unfold in real time. The reason why it stood out in Auckland on Thursday was that the friendly was happening so soon after action in the Indian Super League. With barely a training session between long-haul flights, it proved to be too big a gap for India to bridge.

Handed the armband, Anirudh Thapa pressed after kick-off and was soon in his own box making a clearance as New Zealand broke down the left. By the second minute on a pleasant evening, the All Whites – they are called that even if they had turned up in all black – had set the tone for the match. Two of the goals came from that side through Randall for whom this was the home ground before he joined Dundee United in the summer.

That Abhishek Tekcham, India’s first-choice right-back in a side missing a few first-team players, who turns out for ISL leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant, was replaced at half-time told its own story. With little help arriving in the form of Jithin MS, who represents NorthEast United who are a point behind the leaders in ISL, Tekcham was overrun. How badly India felt the need for speed was gauged by Mohammed Sanan giving up on chasing Randall in the 74th.

India crowded their penalty box, put bodies on the line and were okay at defending set-pieces. But the inability to find the right pass and win the second ball meant there was no let-up in pressure. And that, inevitably, led to errors. Mehtab Singh losing his footing meant Wood got a free header and Sanan not tracking his man meant Bayliss got his first international goal. This was after Kaith’s goalkick reached no one and New Zealand broke down the left for Randal, 24, to score with a left-footer. His next goal, in the 43rd, came off his right foot and after Pramveer slipped.

Pramveer slumped on the floor in frustration. He is 19 and rated highly by national coaches present and past. As Khalid Jamil rebuilds, he could, along with Anwar Ali who is injured, be the mainstay in inner defence. This, however, would be a chastening experience. Pramveer’s passes were erratic leading to India ceding possession in dangerous areas. It was his pass that New Zealand intercepted for the first goal. Kaith saved a shot from Bayliss but with New Zealand crowding into the box, the ball went in off Bejoy Varghese’s shin. Five minutes in, India realised it would be a long night.

One that would have got a lot worse but for Kaith. Back in the India team after a poor game against Bangladesh in March 2025, Kaith pulled off a string of saves including a penalty in the 77th minute from Bill Tulioma after the ball hit Akash Mishra’s hand. He pulled off a good save from Matthew Garbett but possibly the night’s best would be his brave block on Randall and after he and Wood had gone two on one on Kaith.

On the rare occasion India went forward, Manvir Singh was a step ahead of Ryan Williams’s delivery and saw his shot being easily blocked. Next minute, in the 20th, Liston Colaco’s cross-shot went nowhere after Williams and Jithin found him. India looked for free-kicks that referee Adam Kersey didn’t give and when they did get one, for a shirt pull on Thapa, Colaco’s attempt was easily collected by Alex Paulsen. In the final quarter, Williams broke free but was denied by a perfect challenge inside the box.

At times against Panama, Brazil and Uruguay, there wasn’t much difference between us and them, Williams had said going into the match. Thursday, he said, was an opportunity to improve on that. It turned out to be wishful thinking.