Is the right question being asked?

Khalid Jamil will watch the games again to understand why five of the 11 goals that India shipped came near or after the hour mark. There were times against Brazil, and more against Uruguay, when it seemed a contest between a bantamweight and a superheavyweight. Jamil and the squad will have seen first-hand how clinical top teams are in front of goal; the quality of their crosses (Nahitan Nandez’s delivery for Uruguay’s second goal was where neither Anwar Ali nor Sandhu could reach) and Panama’s accuracy with long-rangers

Manvir Singh against Marquinhos; Vinicius Jr smelling leather as Anirudh Thapa fired an overhead clearance; Thapa’s goal ; Mohammed Sanan making one Uruguay play sit on the floor; Akash Mishra’s right foot; Ryan Williams’s goal and assist and almost spoiling Pedro Morisco’s debut for the Selecao ; Sahal Abdul Samad pulling off a nutmeg against Brazil. They happened and nearly 1 lakh watched from the stands in Kolkata and Bengaluru though that number should have been more. Much more.

A doughty draw, snatches of smart football in two heavy defeats and an experience of a lifetime. Neither Khalid Jamil nor his men would have thought of going up against either Panama, Brazil, or Uruguay. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu said his first reaction on learning India’s opponents in this window was to check if it was true. But there he was, getting big on Darwin Nunez.

But Jamil will also know that, the fadeaway against Uruguay notwithstanding, India tried to play even against top-50 teams. Slips in concentration notwithstanding (and that is an important lesson as well), India worked the ball up the park against opponents who had another gear. Players who were part of these games and Sunil Chhetri, who was not, have said they want more. Caring little for his reputation because he thinks this is good for the team, so has India’s saturnine head coach at every available opportunity.

Having gone where it never has, can the All India Football Federation (AIFF) give Jamil what he wants? Can this be an annual affair in the reshaped, longer window? It is important for these games to be at home, as this gives India the best chance to punch above their weight. Also, at 138, India are not likely to be invited to play marquee teams.

Problem is: what is good for footballers does not necessarily help balance books. That’s why most football clubs lose money. Heavily. The financial burden, president Kalyan Chaubey has assured, is not AIFF’s. But that’s for now. These games cost money and empty seats at Kanteerava and Salt Lake stadium, which received massive infrastructure upgrade because of Brazil just ahead of a new ISL season, beg the question whether elite international football and India are made for each other.