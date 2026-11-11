Manchester United reach verbal agreement with Mauricio Pochettino to replace Michael Carrick

Manchester United have reportedly reached a "verbal agreement in principle" with Mauricio Pochettino to replace Michael Carrick as their manager in a bid to revive the fortunes of the struggling English giants. Mauricio Pochettino walks on the pitch during practice. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Carrick's position at Old Trafford has been the subject of intense speculation following United's worst start to a season in 40 years, leaving them languishing in the Premier League relegation zone after an eight-match winless run.

He remains in post but it is believed Carrick's future will be decided at a meeting attended by influential shareholder Jim Ratcliffe, chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox in Monaco on Wednesday.

Berrada and Wilcox are reportedly leaning towards dismissing Carrick.

United States head coach Pochettino has extensive experience of the Premier League following spells in charge of Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea.

It was only three months ago, however, that Pochettino -- also a former Paris Saint-Germain boss -- signed a contract extension to remain with the United States through to the 2030 World Cup.

But Sky Sports reported Wednesday that United have "reached a verbal agreement in principle" with Pochettino, linked with a move to Old Trafford on several previous occasions, to become their new head coach.

US Soccer would be due compensation should Pochettino move to Manchester, with the 54-year-old understood to have a $10 million (£7.5 million) release clause.

Media access with players scheduled for Wednesday by US Soccer was cancelled in observance of Veterans Day, a decision that spared members of Pochettino's squad being asked to comment on his possible exit.

Pochettino is due to hold a press conference on Friday ahead of a CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final with Haiti, although this could now be overtaken by events.

Carrick was seen arriving at United's Carrington training ground on Wednesday but it appears to be only a matter of time before his turbulent reign comes to an end.

The 45-year-old had a reprieve after he was widely expected to be axed in late October following a 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth.

But United were beaten 2-0 at Chelsea, then scrambled a last-gasp 3-2 win against Roma in the Champions League after falling two goals down.

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'Clear where we need to go' It appeared former United midfielder Carrick would be on the way out when his team twice trailed Aston Villa by two goals on Sunday.

When United scored twice in stoppage-time to rescue an improbable 4-4 draw, it was interpreted as a sign the players were still fighting for Carrick ahead of the international break.

After the match, the ex-England international insisted: "I'm pretty clear where we need to go and how we need to get there."

He added: "As a normal international week is, you know, we'll have some training... We'll train, and we'll get ready for the next game."

United have the rest of the two-week international break to resolve their managerial situation before returning to action at bitter rivals Liverpool on November 22.

Carrick has presided over United's slide to 18th place -- their lowest position 10 games into a top-flight season since 1986/87 when they were 20th.

He was hired on a permanent basis in the close-season after leading United to a third-place finish in the Premier League during his spell as interim boss.

Carrick had won plaudits for steadying the ship after Ruben Amorim's volatile reign ended in the sack in January.

But, hampered by the club's underwhelming recruitment in the transfer window, Carrick's team have endured a steep decline this term, with United seemingly no closer to winning a first Premier League title since Alex Ferguson's final season as manager in 2012/13.

Carrick has struggled to maintain discipline among his squad, dropping captain Bruno Fernandes after he criticised his manager's tactics during a 4-1 thrashing at Champions League debutants Como.

He also axed Lisandro Martinez after the United defender criticised the club's hierarchy for their lack of top-quality signings.

United fans have remained largely supportive of Carrick, focusing their anger on majority owners the Glazer family, Ratcliffe and the under-achieving players.