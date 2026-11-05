Vinicius Jr caught in a loop as Jose Mourinho's revival gathers pace at Real Madrid

Vinicius Jr's decreasing form, with every passing match, is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. Vinicius Jr's growing struggles give Mourinho a selection dilemma at Real Madrid (REUTERS)

The Brazilian winger was hoping for a fresh start once Jose Mourinho took over, especially after the strained relationship he had with previous manager Xabi Alonso last season. But things have not gone according to plan. He turned down a move to Arsenal to stay at Real Madrid, but his form has not improved, as he seems to be caught in a loop.

Real did win 3-2 away to AEK Athens in the Champions League on Wednesday, but once again Vinicius drew a blank in front of goal, raising concerns about how long Mourinho will continue to back him.

Against the Greek-club, the 26-year-old managed just three shots during his 80 minutes on the pitch before being substituted, with none troubling the goalkeeper. His xG (which measures the quality of a shot and its likliness to score) stood at a mere 0.17, according to Sofascore. Dribbling, one of the strongest aspects of Vinicius' game, was another area where he struggled against Athens, as he lost possession 11 times.

The winger, who was once firmly in the Ballon d'Or conversation when Rodri won the award a couple of years ago, has managed just one goal in 11 appearances for Los Blancos so far this season. However, it is not just his lack of goals that has put him under scrutiny. The red card he received when he pulled the hair of Villarreal defender Nathan Saliba, resulting in a four-match suspension, has become an even bigger talking point.

For a player of his calibre, the lack of impact on the pitch and the growing disciplinary concerns are becoming difficult to overlook.

His struggles in La Liga have followed him into the Champions League as well. Against Roma, Vinicius failed to make an impact in front of goal and was also at fault for Real Madrid conceding their second goal after giving away possession. Mourinho eventually decided to take him off after Roma scored again.

Interestingly, the game changed after his substitution, with Carlos Espi, Endrick and Antonio Rudiger scoring late goals to complete a dramatic comeback for the Spanish club. Even Federico Valverde's winning goal in the 92nd minute against Athens, came after Vinicius had been substituted.

While many feared that Vinicius' red card would prove costly for Real Madrid in the domestic league, his absence has coincided with a remarkable turnaround in the team's fortunes.

Madrid struggled to find the right rhythm and consistency at the start of the season, but have since put together seven consecutive wins across competitions. They thrashed Sevilla 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu, beat Barcelona 2-1 at the Camp Nou, and followed it up with a convincing 3-0 away win against Racing Santander on Sunday.

Vinicius' suspension opened the door for Yan Diomande to get more starts, and the Ivorian has made the most of those opportunities with four goals and three assists in his last six games.

The 19-year-old had a relatively quiet start to the season when he arrived at the club following a $156.5 million transfer from RB Leipzig. However, he has gradually begun to make a strong case for a regular place in the starting XI, putting pressure on Vinicius' position.

Mourinho has openly backed the Brazilian, but it will be difficult to overlook what Diomande has brought to the side. His understanding with Kylian Mbappe has also been encouraging, offering the kind of link-up play that has been missing when Vinicius has played alongside the Frenchman this term.

The manger, however, has continued to back Vinicius, despite the underwhelming performance against Athens.

“Vinicius had a very acceptable game,” Mourinho said after the match. “Not an extraordinary one, but the team didn't have an extraordinary performance either. It was a difficult, serious match, and Vinícius did his job very well.”

Mourinho's plans falling into place Meanwhile, Real Madrid are beginning to show the qualities that made them the Kings of Europe over the years, with the club looking determined to reclaim its crown. Comeback wins against Roma and Athens, along with the victory over Barcelona in La Liga, suggest that Mourinho's plans are starting to fall into place.

There were doubts about Mourinho's impact at the club when he arrived for his second stint at Real, having managed the team from 2010 to 2013. There were concerns about his methods being outdated and whether or not they would suit the team with ambitions to win a record-extending 16th Champions League title.

However, Mourinho seems determined to prove those doubts wrong and take Real Madrid on another memorable run in Europe after the two trophyless seasons in the continental tournament.

Real Madrid have always had a knack for finding goals when it matters most, particularly in the closing stages of big games. That was a defining feature of their Champions League triumphs under Carlo Ancelotti in the 2021-22 and 2023-24 seasons. The same hunger and ability to turn games around at crucial moments are now beginning to surface under Mourinho.